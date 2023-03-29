Jardine Matheson : Scrip Dividend Circular - Form of Election and Mandate

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND NOT TRANSFERABLE. If you have any doubt as to the action you should take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or appropriate independent financial adviser authorised under the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This form should be returned to Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, United Kingdom.

FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2022 - FORM OF ELECTION AND MANDATE

YOU NEED TAKE NO ACTION IF YOU SIMPLY WISH TO RECEIVE CASH UNDER YOUR EXISTING CURRENCY ELECTION. You must complete parts A and B, as appropriate, if you wish to receive new ordinary shares wholly or partly in lieu of cash and/or make a permanent revocable election for new ordinary shares in lieu of the current and future dividends. You must complete part B if you wish to receive cash in a different currency other than that shown in box (2) in part A. The completed form must be returned to Link Group at the address referred to above so as to be received not later than 4.00 p.m. (local time) on 21st April 2023 (the 'Election Date'). No acknowledgement of receipt of the form will be issued.

PART A - SCRIP ELECTION

(1) Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each registered in your name at the close of business on 17th March 2023. (See notes (i)) (2) Existing currency election. (3) Complete this box only if you wish your scrip election to be based on only part of your holding. (See note (ii) and part B) (4) Enter a tick (3) to effect a permanent scrip election in respect of all future dividends to which a scrip election applies. (See note (iii))

Notes: (i)If you wish to elect to receive new ordinary shares in respect of all of your holding shown in box (1) but not to make an election in respect of any future dividends, simply sign and return this form and do not complete boxes (3) or (4). Fractional entitlements to new ordinary shares will not be issued and the balance of the scrip dividend entitlement will be paid in cash (See enclosed letter).

(ii) If you wish to elect to receive new ordinary shares in respect of only part of your holding shown in box (1) and to receive a cash dividend on the balance, you should enter in box (3) the number of ordinary shares to which you wish your election to apply and sign and return this form. If this number gives rise to a fraction of a new ordinary share, the number will be amended by rounding it down to the nearest available holding which will give a multiple of whole shares and your cash dividend entitlement will be increased accordingly (See part B). Do not complete box (4) as you will in future receive a Form of Election and Mandate for any dividends to which a scrip alternative applies.

(iii) If you wish to make a permanent election to receive new ordinary shares in respect of your maximum eligible holding in respect of this and future dividends, where such option is available, simply put a tick (3) in box (4) and sign and return this form but do not complete box (3). Fractional entitlements for new ordinary shares will not be issued but will be retained (without interest) and applied for your benefit in future scrip dividend schemes (See enclosed letter). Permanent elections are revocable by notice in writing to Link Group. A permanent election cannot be made in respect of only part of a registered holding.

To the Directors of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

I/We the undersigned being the abovenamed shareholder(s) give notice of election to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of cash in respect of my/our full holding as set out in box (1) or in respect of my/our partial holding as set out in box (3) above, as appropriate and, if indicated in box (4) above, to effect a permanent election in respect of all future dividends to which a scrip alternative applies.

I/We certify that the beneficial owner(s) of existing securities electing the scrip dividend option as indicated above is/are not a U.S. person(s) (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or a Canadian person.

Tel. No.

Signed (usual signature(s))Date ...............................................................................................

- In the case of a corporation, this form should be signed on its behalf by a duly authorised official whose office should be stated. (2) ................................................ (4) ............................................... Enter a tick (3) to indicate which currency you wish your total cash dividend or any partial election as set out in box (3) above to be paid. If no election is made the cash element United States $ will be paid in the currency stated in box (2) above. No signature is required for this part B. £ sterling

(1) ....................................................

-In the case of joint holders, all must sign.

(3) ....................................................

PART B - CURRENCY ELECTION FOR CASH DIVIDEND

CAPITA - 88126