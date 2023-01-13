Advanced search
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:09:26 2023-01-13 am EST
50.19 USD   +0.44%
07:20aJardine Matheson : Share Repurchase
PU
2022Jardine Matheson : Mandarin Oriental to open new luxury resort…
PU
2022Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
Jardine Matheson : Share Repurchase

01/13/2023 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase
Hamilton, Bermuda: 13th, January 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, (Ticker: JMHBD.BH) announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED ('JMH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by JMH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 13th January 2023

Total number of shares repurchased: 80,000 shares

Price price paid per share: US$50.268

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A on a voluntary basis, as at the date of this announcement, JMH's issued share capital consists of 289,744,158 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. JMH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, JMH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance andTransparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

for and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

13th January 2023

www.jardines.com

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
