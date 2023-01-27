Jardine Matheson : Share Repurchase

BSX News

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase

Hamilton, Bermuda: 27th, January 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, (Ticker: JMHBD.BH) announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED ('JMH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by JMH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 26th January 2023

Total number of shares repurchased: 94,800 shares

Price price paid per share: US$53.6473

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1Aon a voluntary basis, as at 26th January 2023, JMH's issued share capital consists of 289,649,358 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. JMH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, JMH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

for and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

27th January 2023

