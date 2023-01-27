Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:04:15 2023-01-27 am EST
54.31 USD   +1.00%
08:49aJardine Matheson : Share Repurchase
PU
06:31aJardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
01/23FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up Amid Retailer Outperformance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Matheson : Share Repurchase

01/27/2023 | 08:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase
Hamilton, Bermuda: 27th, January 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, (Ticker: JMHBD.BH) announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED ('JMH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by JMH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 26th January 2023

Total number of shares repurchased: 94,800 shares

Price price paid per share: US$53.6473

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1Aon a voluntary basis, as at 26th January 2023, JMH's issued share capital consists of 289,649,358 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. JMH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, JMH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

for and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

27th January 2023

www.jardines.com

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 13:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:49aJardine Matheson : Share Repurchase
PU
06:31aJardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
01/23FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up Amid Retailer Outperformance
DJ
01/23UK Housebuilders No Longer Look Over-Sold
DJ
01/23Sterling Could Turn Lower Vs Dollar After Recent Gains
DJ
01/23US Car Dealer Lithia in Talks to Purchase UK-based Jardine Motors
MT
01/20Jardine Matheson ( '') Notification : JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED (the 'Company') N..
PU
01/16Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
01/13Jardine Matheson : Share Repurchase
PU
2022Jardine Matheson : Mandarin Oriental to open new luxury resort…
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 811 M - -
Net income 2022 1 600 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 15 580 M 15 580 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 53,77 $
Average target price 63,37 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Raymond Witt Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.64%15 580
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.31%140 751
SIEMENS AG11.12%123 900
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.11%88 659
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.67%70 244
3M COMPANY-5.31%62 367