Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase 22 April 2024

This page provides announcements from The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and regulatory news filings by issuers listed on the BSX. Please note the BSX is not responsible for the content, accuracy or completeness of announcements filed by issuers and disclaims all liability for any loss arising from reliance on information contained within issuer announcements.

Share Repurchase