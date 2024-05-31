What have been the key highlights and challenges since the launch of Jardines' "Building Towards 2030" sustainability strategy in 2021?

Ben Our sustainability strategy prioritises climate action by decarbonising our businesses and building climate resilience. We're also driving responsible consumption by using fewer resources in operations and encouraging our businesses to convert waste into resources for greater circularity. And we aim to shape social inclusion by addressing key social and economic issues in our communities, especially mental health and education. John Our progress on decarbonisation has been a key highlight. We've seen our holistic and rigorous approach to sustainability increasingly recognised by stakeholders, and that has been reflected in improvements to our sustainability ratings. Other highlights for me are the actions of our businesses, both big and small. DFI has invested in innovative water loop systems to replace traditional centralised refrigeration. This new technology is expected to improve energy efficiency compared to the traditional system, water loop uses 80% less refrigerant gases which contribute to climate change.

As a Group, we have made good progress in advancing this strategy. All of our businesses have set targets for Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions. Hongkong Land, DFI Retail Group, Gammon and Hactl have already had their targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative ('SBTi'), and a number of our other businesses will be seeking SBTi validation in the near future. Setting targets is of course just one part of the journey towards our Group ambition of net-zero by 2050 - we need to meet those targets. With this in mind, all of our businesses have developed detailed roadmaps, with a focus on interim milestones, identifying opportunities around lower carbon fuels, renewable energy and electrification. Astra's agribusiness has already operated a circular business model for a number of years, converting all of its solid waste to energy, mulch and fertiliser. In Hong Kong, our businesses have come together to convert locally- sourced waste cooking oil from their restaurants into B5 biodiesel which is then used by Gammon as a lower carbon fuel to power their equipment. This is an example of Group synergy and we're looking for more. We also invest in social inclusion in our communities for positive impact and to strengthen our social licence