Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd - Hong Kong-based holding company with interests in retail, property, hotels and motor dealerships - Butterfield Trust (Guernsey) Ltd, in its capacity as trustee of family trusts associated with Executive Chair Ben Keswick, sells 58,903 shares at a price of USD40.26 each on Tuesday. Total aggregative value is USD2.4 million.

Current stock price: USD40.27 each in New York

12-month change: down 16%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

