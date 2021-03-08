Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -6-

03/08/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(iii) no binding judgment or order having been given, made, issued or enforced by any Regulatory Authority which prohibits or prevents the Amalgamation from becoming effective;

(iv) the issue by the Registrar of Companies of a certificate of amalgamation pursuant to the Bermuda Companies Act in respect of the Amalgamation; and

(v) the Implementation Agreement otherwise having become unconditional and not having been terminated. 

   2.   Certain Further Terms of the Acquisition

(a) The availability of the Acquisition to persons not resident in the United Kingdom, Singapore or Bermuda may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom, Singapore or Bermuda should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements.

(b) The Acquisition will be governed by Bermudian law and be subject to the jurisdiction of the Courts of Bermuda and to the Conditions set out in this announcement and in the Circular. The Acquisition will comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the London Stock Exchange, the FCA, the Bermuda Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange.

APPENDIX II

SOURCES OF INFORMATION AND BASES OF CALCULATION

(a) As at the close of business on 5 March 2021 (being the last Business Day prior to publication of this announcement), there were 1,108,408,430 Jardine Strategic Shares in issue. The International Securities Identification Number for Jardine Strategic Shares is BMG507641022.

(b) As at the close of business on 5 March 2021 (being the last Business Day prior to publication of this announcement), there were 719,848,166 Jardine Matheson Shares in issue. The International Securities Identification Number for Jardine Matheson Shares is BMG507361001.

(c) Unless stated otherwise, any references to the issued and to be issued share capital of Jardine Strategic are based on the 1,108,408,430 Jardine Strategic Shares referred to in paragraph (a) above.

(d) Unless stated otherwise, any references to the issued and to be issued share capital of Jardine Matheson are based on the 719,848,166 Jardine Matheson Shares referred to in paragraph (b) above.

(e) The value of the Acquisition based on the Acquisition Price of US$33.00 per Jardine Strategic Share is calculated on the basis of a total number of Jardine Strategic Shares in issue of 1,108,408,430 less the 940,903,135 owned by Jardine Matheson and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

(f) References to Closing Prices are to the closing middle market price of a Jardine Strategic Share on a particular trading day on the Singapore Exchange.

(g) Unless otherwise stated, the financial information relating to Jardine Strategic is extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Jardine Strategic for the year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(h) Unless otherwise stated, the financial information relating to Jardine Matheson is extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Jardine Matheson for the year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(i) All financial information contained in this announcement for Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 is unaudited.

(j) Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category may vary slightly and figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

APPENDIX III

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout this announcement unless the context requires otherwise. 

 
 "Acquisition"                       means the recommended acquisition 
                                      by Jardine Matheson of the 15 per 
                                      cent. of Jardine Strategic's issued 
                                      share capital which Jardine Matheson 
                                      or its wholly-owned subsidiaries do 
                                      not already own at the Acquisition 
                                      Price to be effected in accordance 
                                      with the Implementation Agreement 
                                      and the Amalgamation Agreement and 
                                      the Bermuda Companies Act by means 
                                      of the Amalgamation and shall, where 
                                      the context so requires, include any 
                                      subsequent revision, variation, extension 
                                      or renewal thereof; 
 "Acquisition Effective              means that date upon which the Amalgamation 
  Date"                               becomes effective in accordance with 
                                      its terms; 
 "Acquisition Price"                 means US$33.00 for each Jardine Strategic 
                                      Share; 
 "Act" or "Companies Act"            the Companies Act 2006, as amended; 
 "Amalgamated Company"               means the company which will continue 
                                      as a Bermuda exempted company with 
                                      the name Jardine Strategic Limited 
                                      following the Amalgamation; 
 "Amalgamation"                      means the proposed amalgamation of 
                                      Jardine Strategic and JMH Bermuda 
                                      to effect the Acquisition, on the 
                                      terms and conditions of the Implementation 
                                      Agreement and the Amalgamation Agreement 
                                      and in accordance with the Bermuda 
                                      Companies Act; 
 "Amalgamation Agreement"            means the agreement to be entered 
                                      into between Jardine Strategic, JMH 
                                      Investments and JMH Bermuda effecting 
                                      the amalgamation of Jardine Strategic 
                                      and JMH Bermuda under the Bermuda 
                                      Companies Act; 
 "Amalgamation Resolution            means the special resolution of Jardine 
  "                                   Strategic Shareholders to be proposed 
                                      at the Special General Meeting; 
 "Bermuda Companies Act"             means the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda 
                                      (as amended from time to time); 
 "Business Day"                      means a day (other than a Saturday 
                                      or Sunday) on which banks in Bermuda, 
                                      Singapore or the City of London are 
                                      generally open for business; 
 "Circular"                          means the document to be sent to Jardine 
                                      Strategic Shareholders setting out, 
                                      among other things, the terms and 
                                      conditions of the Acquisition and 
                                      containing the notice convening the 
                                      Special General Meeting; 
 "Closing Price"                     means the closing middle market price 
                                      of a Jardine Strategic Share on a 
                                      particular trading day on the Singapore 
                                      Exchange; 
 "Conditions"                        means the conditions of the Acquisition, 
                                      set out in paragraph 1 of Appendix 
                                      I to this announcement and to be set 
                                      out in the Circular, and Condition 
                                      means any one of them; 
 "Effective Time"                    means the time on the Acquisition 
                                      Effective Date at which the Amalgamation 
                                      shall become effective pursuant to 
                                      the Bermuda Companies Act; 
 "Group"                             means the group comprising of Jardine 
                                      Matheson and its subsidiaries; 
 "FCA" or "Financial Conduct         means the Financial Conduct Authority 
  Authority"                          acting in its capacity as the competent 
                                      authority for the purposes of Part 
                                      VI of the UK Financial Services and 
                                      Markets Act 2000; 
 "IFRS"                              means International Financial Reporting 
                                      Standards; 
 "Independent Jardine Strategic      means Jardine Strategic Shareholders 
  Shareholders"                       (other than Jardine Matheson and its 
                                      wholly-owned subsidiaries); 
 "Implementation Agreement"          means the agreement between Jardine 
                                      Matheson and Jardine Strategic entered 
                                      into on or about the date of this 
                                      announcement in relation to the implementation 
                                      of the Acquisition; 
 "Jardine Matheson"                  means Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited; 
 "Jardine Matheson Shares"           means the ordinary shares of US$0.25 
                                      each in the capital of Jardine Matheson; 
 "Jardine Strategic"                 means Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited; 
 "Jardine Strategic's Bye-laws"      means the bye-laws of Jardine Strategic 
                                      (as amended from time to time); 
 "Jardine Strategic Directors"       means the directors of Jardine Strategic

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.56% 53.69 End-of-day quote.-4.13%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.29% 27.45 End-of-day quote.10.33%
All news about JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:16aJARDINE MATHESON  : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -7-
DJ
02:16aJARDINE MATHESON  : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -6-
DJ
02:16aJARDINE MATHESON  : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -5-
DJ
02:16aJardine Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -4-
DJ
02:16aJARDINE MATHESON  : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -3-
DJ
02:16aJARDINE MATHESON  : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -2-
DJ
02:16aJARDINE MATHESON  : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash Acquisition of Strat..
DJ
03/07JARDINE MATHESON  : Conglomerate Jardine Matheson offers to buy rest of group un..
RE
03/07JARDINE MATHESON  : to Simplify Group Structure with Full Takeover of Jardine St..
MT
03/07JARDINE MATHESON  : Makes US$5.5 Billion Offer to Buy Remainder of Jardine Strat..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 814 M - -
Net income 2020 960 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 19 390 M 19 390 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 464 000
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,30 $
Last Close Price 53,69 $
Spread / Highest target 4,30%
Spread / Average Target -8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Raymond Witt Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.13%19 390
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.88%143 677
SIEMENS AG9.87%122 925
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY25.93%119 244
3M COMPANY3.44%104 701
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.01%66 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ