Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -6

(iii) no binding judgment or order having been given, made, issued or enforced by any Regulatory Authority which prohibits or prevents the Amalgamation from becoming effective;

(iv) the issue by the Registrar of Companies of a certificate of amalgamation pursuant to the Bermuda Companies Act in respect of the Amalgamation; and

(v) the Implementation Agreement otherwise having become unconditional and not having been terminated.

2. Certain Further Terms of the Acquisition

(a) The availability of the Acquisition to persons not resident in the United Kingdom, Singapore or Bermuda may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom, Singapore or Bermuda should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements.

(b) The Acquisition will be governed by Bermudian law and be subject to the jurisdiction of the Courts of Bermuda and to the Conditions set out in this announcement and in the Circular. The Acquisition will comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the London Stock Exchange, the FCA, the Bermuda Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange.

APPENDIX II

SOURCES OF INFORMATION AND BASES OF CALCULATION

(a) As at the close of business on 5 March 2021 (being the last Business Day prior to publication of this announcement), there were 1,108,408,430 Jardine Strategic Shares in issue. The International Securities Identification Number for Jardine Strategic Shares is BMG507641022.

(b) As at the close of business on 5 March 2021 (being the last Business Day prior to publication of this announcement), there were 719,848,166 Jardine Matheson Shares in issue. The International Securities Identification Number for Jardine Matheson Shares is BMG507361001.

(c) Unless stated otherwise, any references to the issued and to be issued share capital of Jardine Strategic are based on the 1,108,408,430 Jardine Strategic Shares referred to in paragraph (a) above.

(d) Unless stated otherwise, any references to the issued and to be issued share capital of Jardine Matheson are based on the 719,848,166 Jardine Matheson Shares referred to in paragraph (b) above.

(e) The value of the Acquisition based on the Acquisition Price of US$33.00 per Jardine Strategic Share is calculated on the basis of a total number of Jardine Strategic Shares in issue of 1,108,408,430 less the 940,903,135 owned by Jardine Matheson and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

(f) References to Closing Prices are to the closing middle market price of a Jardine Strategic Share on a particular trading day on the Singapore Exchange.

(g) Unless otherwise stated, the financial information relating to Jardine Strategic is extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Jardine Strategic for the year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(h) Unless otherwise stated, the financial information relating to Jardine Matheson is extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Jardine Matheson for the year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(i) All financial information contained in this announcement for Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 is unaudited.

(j) Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category may vary slightly and figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

APPENDIX III

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout this announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

"Acquisition" means the recommended acquisition by Jardine Matheson of the 15 per cent. of Jardine Strategic's issued share capital which Jardine Matheson or its wholly-owned subsidiaries do not already own at the Acquisition Price to be effected in accordance with the Implementation Agreement and the Amalgamation Agreement and the Bermuda Companies Act by means of the Amalgamation and shall, where the context so requires, include any subsequent revision, variation, extension or renewal thereof; "Acquisition Effective means that date upon which the Amalgamation Date" becomes effective in accordance with its terms; "Acquisition Price" means US$33.00 for each Jardine Strategic Share; "Act" or "Companies Act" the Companies Act 2006, as amended; "Amalgamated Company" means the company which will continue as a Bermuda exempted company with the name Jardine Strategic Limited following the Amalgamation; "Amalgamation" means the proposed amalgamation of Jardine Strategic and JMH Bermuda to effect the Acquisition, on the terms and conditions of the Implementation Agreement and the Amalgamation Agreement and in accordance with the Bermuda Companies Act; "Amalgamation Agreement" means the agreement to be entered into between Jardine Strategic, JMH Investments and JMH Bermuda effecting the amalgamation of Jardine Strategic and JMH Bermuda under the Bermuda Companies Act; "Amalgamation Resolution means the special resolution of Jardine " Strategic Shareholders to be proposed at the Special General Meeting; "Bermuda Companies Act" means the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended from time to time); "Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks in Bermuda, Singapore or the City of London are generally open for business; "Circular" means the document to be sent to Jardine Strategic Shareholders setting out, among other things, the terms and conditions of the Acquisition and containing the notice convening the Special General Meeting; "Closing Price" means the closing middle market price of a Jardine Strategic Share on a particular trading day on the Singapore Exchange; "Conditions" means the conditions of the Acquisition, set out in paragraph 1 of Appendix I to this announcement and to be set out in the Circular, and Condition means any one of them; "Effective Time" means the time on the Acquisition Effective Date at which the Amalgamation shall become effective pursuant to the Bermuda Companies Act; "Group" means the group comprising of Jardine Matheson and its subsidiaries; "FCA" or "Financial Conduct means the Financial Conduct Authority Authority" acting in its capacity as the competent authority for the purposes of Part VI of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; "IFRS" means International Financial Reporting Standards; "Independent Jardine Strategic means Jardine Strategic Shareholders Shareholders" (other than Jardine Matheson and its wholly-owned subsidiaries); "Implementation Agreement" means the agreement between Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic entered into on or about the date of this announcement in relation to the implementation of the Acquisition; "Jardine Matheson" means Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited; "Jardine Matheson Shares" means the ordinary shares of US$0.25 each in the capital of Jardine Matheson; "Jardine Strategic" means Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited; "Jardine Strategic's Bye-laws" means the bye-laws of Jardine Strategic (as amended from time to time); "Jardine Strategic Directors" means the directors of Jardine Strategic

