Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -7

at the time of this announcement or,
where the context so requires, the
directors of Jardine Strategic from
time to time;
"Jardine Strategic Group" means Jardine Strategic and each (directly
or indirectly) wholly-owned subsidiary
of Jardine Strategic that is: (i)
not listed on a recognised stock exchange;
and (ii) not a subsidiary of an entity
listed on a recognised stock exchange
(other than Jardine Strategic);
"Jardine Strategic Shareholders" means the holders of Jardine Strategic
or "Shareholders" Shares;
"Jardine Strategic Shares" means the ordinary shares of US$0.05
each in the capital of Jardine Strategic;
"Jardine Strategic Transaction means the committee of directors of
Committee" Jardine Strategic established in connection
with the Acquisition, comprising of
those Jardine Strategic Directors
who are not also directors of Jardine
Matheson, appointed by the board of
Jardine Strategic to delegate the
responsibility for considering the
Acquisition;
"JMH Bermuda" means JMH Bermuda Limited;
"JMH Investments" means JMH Investments Limited;
"Long Stop Effective Date" means 5.00 p.m. on 8 June 2021 or
such later date as Jardine Strategic
and Jardine Matheson agree in writing;
"Official List" means the Official List maintained
by the FCA;
"Registrar of Companies" means the Registrar of Companies in
Bermuda;
"Regulatory Authority" means any of the following having
power and jurisdiction over any party
to the Implementation Agreement, the
Amalgamation Agreement and/or the
Amalgamated Company: any court, any
supranational, statutory, governmental
or regulatory body and any stock exchange;
and
"United Kingdom" or "UK" means the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland.
For the purposes of this announcement, "subsidiary" has the meaning given thereto by the Bermuda Companies Act.
All references to "US$", "$" and "US Dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States.
All the times referred to in this announcement are Bermuda times unless otherwise stated.
References to the singular include the plural and vice versa.
__________________________
1 All financial information contained in this announcement for Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 is unaudited.
