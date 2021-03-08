Log in
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -7-

03/08/2021
                                      at the time of this announcement or, 
                                      where the context so requires, the 
                                      directors of Jardine Strategic from 
                                      time to time; 
 "Jardine Strategic Group"           means Jardine Strategic and each (directly 
                                      or indirectly) wholly-owned subsidiary 
                                      of Jardine Strategic that is: (i) 
                                      not listed on a recognised stock exchange; 
                                      and (ii) not a subsidiary of an entity 
                                      listed on a recognised stock exchange 
                                      (other than Jardine Strategic); 
 "Jardine Strategic Shareholders"    means the holders of Jardine Strategic 
  or "Shareholders"                   Shares; 
 "Jardine Strategic Shares"          means the ordinary shares of US$0.05 
                                      each in the capital of Jardine Strategic; 
 "Jardine Strategic Transaction      means the committee of directors of 
  Committee"                          Jardine Strategic established in connection 
                                      with the Acquisition, comprising of 
                                      those Jardine Strategic Directors 
                                      who are not also directors of Jardine 
                                      Matheson, appointed by the board of 
                                      Jardine Strategic to delegate the 
                                      responsibility for considering the 
                                      Acquisition; 
 "JMH Bermuda"                       means JMH Bermuda Limited; 
 "JMH Investments"                   means JMH Investments Limited; 
 "Long Stop Effective Date"          means 5.00 p.m. on 8 June 2021 or 
                                      such later date as Jardine Strategic 
                                      and Jardine Matheson agree in writing; 
 "Official List"                     means the Official List maintained 
                                      by the FCA; 
 "Registrar of Companies"            means the Registrar of Companies in 
                                      Bermuda; 
 "Regulatory Authority"              means any of the following having 
                                      power and jurisdiction over any party 
                                      to the Implementation Agreement, the 
                                      Amalgamation Agreement and/or the 
                                      Amalgamated Company: any court, any 
                                      supranational, statutory, governmental 
                                      or regulatory body and any stock exchange; 
                                      and 
 "United Kingdom" or "UK"            means the United Kingdom of Great 
                                      Britain and Northern Ireland.

For the purposes of this announcement, "subsidiary" has the meaning given thereto by the Bermuda Companies Act.

All references to "US$", "$" and "US Dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States.

All the times referred to in this announcement are Bermuda times unless otherwise stated.

References to the singular include the plural and vice versa.

__________________________

1 All financial information contained in this announcement for Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 is unaudited.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

ACQGGGDXLGGDGBI

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.56% 53.69 End-of-day quote.-4.13%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.29% 27.45 End-of-day quote.10.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 814 M - -
Net income 2020 960 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 19 390 M 19 390 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 464 000
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,30 $
Last Close Price 53,69 $
Spread / Highest target 4,30%
Spread / Average Target -8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Raymond Witt Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.13%19 390
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.88%143 677
SIEMENS AG9.87%122 925
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY25.93%119 244
3M COMPANY3.44%104 701
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.01%66 502
