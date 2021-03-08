Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Ltd Recommended Cash -7

at the time of this announcement or, where the context so requires, the directors of Jardine Strategic from time to time; "Jardine Strategic Group" means Jardine Strategic and each (directly or indirectly) wholly-owned subsidiary of Jardine Strategic that is: (i) not listed on a recognised stock exchange; and (ii) not a subsidiary of an entity listed on a recognised stock exchange (other than Jardine Strategic); "Jardine Strategic Shareholders" means the holders of Jardine Strategic or "Shareholders" Shares; "Jardine Strategic Shares" means the ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in the capital of Jardine Strategic; "Jardine Strategic Transaction means the committee of directors of Committee" Jardine Strategic established in connection with the Acquisition, comprising of those Jardine Strategic Directors who are not also directors of Jardine Matheson, appointed by the board of Jardine Strategic to delegate the responsibility for considering the Acquisition; "JMH Bermuda" means JMH Bermuda Limited; "JMH Investments" means JMH Investments Limited; "Long Stop Effective Date" means 5.00 p.m. on 8 June 2021 or such later date as Jardine Strategic and Jardine Matheson agree in writing; "Official List" means the Official List maintained by the FCA; "Registrar of Companies" means the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda; "Regulatory Authority" means any of the following having power and jurisdiction over any party to the Implementation Agreement, the Amalgamation Agreement and/or the Amalgamated Company: any court, any supranational, statutory, governmental or regulatory body and any stock exchange; and "United Kingdom" or "UK" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

For the purposes of this announcement, "subsidiary" has the meaning given thereto by the Bermuda Companies Act.

All references to "US$", "$" and "US Dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States.

All the times referred to in this announcement are Bermuda times unless otherwise stated.

References to the singular include the plural and vice versa.

1 All financial information contained in this announcement for Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 is unaudited.

