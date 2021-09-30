Jarir Marketing Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

- Increase in sales of certain sections specially the school and office supplies and smartphones, as a result of the partial back to school season during this quarter and the launch of the new iPhone, compared to the same quarter of last year which did not include either of these two events. increase is also attributed to the increase in the other income.

- Increase in sales of certain sections specially the school and office supplies, computers and related supplies, sales performance was positively impacted by the partial back to school season during this quarter compared to the previous quarter of the current year. Despite the sales increase of 10.4%, the net profit increased by 44% due to increased profit margins resulting from the favorable change in sales mix and due to the increase in the other income.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is