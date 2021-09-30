Jarir Marketing Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
6,770.2
6,752
0.269
Gross Profit (Loss)
943.7
965.7
-2.278
Operational Profit (Loss)
783.7
774.2
1.227
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
729.4
715.3
1.971
Total Comprehensive Income
729
715.3
1.915
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
1,752.2
1,688.4
3.778
Profit (Loss) per Share
6.08
5.96
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Reasons for increase
- Increase in sales of certain sections specially the school and office supplies and smartphones, as a result of the partial back to school season during this quarter and the launch of the new iPhone, compared to the same quarter of last year which did not include either of these two events. increase is also attributed to the increase in the other income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Reasons for increase
- Increase in sales of certain sections specially the school and office supplies, computers and related supplies, sales performance was positively impacted by the partial back to school season during this quarter compared to the previous quarter of the current year. Despite the sales increase of 10.4%, the net profit increased by 44% due to increased profit margins resulting from the favorable change in sales mix and due to the increase in the other income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Reasons for increase
Despite the slight increase in sales during the 9 month period compared to the same period of the last year, such increase was insufficient to cover the increase in direct operating costs included in the calculation of gross profit, which decreased by 2.3%. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the net profit increased by 2% due to the decrease in general and administrative expenses, which included in the same period of the last year the voluntary contributions amounting to 25 million Riyals made by the company to support government initiatives. The increase in net profit is also attributed the decrease in selling and marketing expenses and financing cost, and the increase in other income.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
None
Additional Information
Four showrooms were opened during the period on 7/3/2021, 11/4/2021, 9/5/2021 and 8/7/2021 and a showroom closed on 1/2/2021 of which a replacement showroom was opened end of the prior year.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Jarir Marketing Co. SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:04 UTC.