Jarllytec : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters
03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
18:00:58
Subject
Announcement of the Company's decision for the
reference date of cash capital increase and share
subscription, and other related matters
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision
by the Company for record date:2022/03/31
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/03/28
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares: NA
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD40,000,000
Number of shares issued:4,000,000 shares
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time: NA
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration: NA
8.Par Value per share: NTD10
9.Issue price:It will be announced after the issue price is confirmed.
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: 15% of the total issued
shares, translating to 600,000 shares in total
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 75% of the
total issued common shares, translating to 3,000,000 shares, will
be subscribed for by existing shareholders based on the respective
shareholding ratio as stated on shareholders' roster on the
reference date of share subscription.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: 10% of the total issued shares,
translating to 400,000 shares in total
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline: Shareholders who have subscribed odd lots
less than one share may directly apply to the Company stock affairs
department for adding up the odd shares within five days from the book
closing date. For share subscription waived by the original shareholders
and employees and odd lots that have not been added up into one share
within the time limit, the Chairman is authorized to designate a specific
person for subscription.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Rights and obligations of the issued shares are equal to those of
existing shares.
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
To repay bank loans and increasing working capital
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/04/27
17.Last date before book closure:2022/04/22
18.Book closure starting date:2022/04/23
19.Book closure ending date:2022/04/27
20.Payment period:2022/04/29~2022/05/10
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
It will be announced once the contract has been signed.
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
It will be announced once the contract has been signed.
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
It will be announced once the contract has been signed.
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The plan has been approved and made effective by the Financial
Supervisory Commission's Letter Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-Zi No.1110335568
dated March 28, 2022.
Jarllytec Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:48 UTC.