Jarllytec : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/03/31 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/03/28 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares: NA 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD40,000,000 Number of shares issued:4,000,000 shares 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time: NA 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration: NA 8.Par Value per share: NTD10 9.Issue price:It will be announced after the issue price is confirmed. 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: 15% of the total issued shares, translating to 600,000 shares in total 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 75% of the total issued common shares, translating to 3,000,000 shares, will be subscribed for by existing shareholders based on the respective shareholding ratio as stated on shareholders' roster on the reference date of share subscription. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: 10% of the total issued shares, translating to 400,000 shares in total 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: Shareholders who have subscribed odd lots less than one share may directly apply to the Company stock affairs department for adding up the odd shares within five days from the book closing date. For share subscription waived by the original shareholders and employees and odd lots that have not been added up into one share within the time limit, the Chairman is authorized to designate a specific person for subscription. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Rights and obligations of the issued shares are equal to those of existing shares. 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: To repay bank loans and increasing working capital 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/04/27 17.Last date before book closure:2022/04/22 18.Book closure starting date:2022/04/23 19.Book closure ending date:2022/04/27 20.Payment period:2022/04/29~2022/05/10 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: It will be announced once the contract has been signed. 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: It will be announced once the contract has been signed. 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: It will be announced once the contract has been signed. 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: The plan has been approved and made effective by the Financial Supervisory Commission's Letter Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-Zi No.1110335568 dated March 28, 2022.