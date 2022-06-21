Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Jarllytec Co. , Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3548   TW0003548004

JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.

(3548)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-19
62.50 TWD   -1.57%
06:35aJARLLYTEC : Announcement on the amendment to the commitments made for listing on TPEx
PU
06:15aJARLLYTEC : Announcement of souvenir distribution information for e-voting shareholders
PU
06:15aJARLLYTEC : Announcement the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jarllytec : Announcement on the amendment to the commitments made for listing on TPEx

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 18:12:36
Subject 
 Announcement on the amendment to the commitments
made for listing on TPEx
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21
2.Company name: Jarllytec Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
  (1)Upon being listed, the Company promised to amend articles below
     in Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal:
     The Company shall not waive the capital increase of the investee
     companies, Great Hinge Trading Ltd. (BVI) ("Great Hinge") and
     Smart Hinge Holdings Ltd. (BVI) ("Smart Hinge"), in future
     years; Great Hinge shall not waive the capital increase of the
     investee company, Main Source Logistic Ltd. (BVI), in future
     years; Smart Hinge shall not waive the capital increase of the
     investee company, Royal Jarlly Holding Ltd. (Hong Kong) (Chinese
     name in English: Royal Jarlly Holding Ltd., "Royal Jarlly"),
     in future years; Royal Jarlly shall not waive the capital increase
     of the investee companies, Jarlly Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,
     Fu Qing Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd., Dong Guan Jarlly Electronics
     Co., Ltd., Kunshan Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd., Jarlly Electronics
     Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Xiamen Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd.
     and Jarlly Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd., in future years; in
     the future, if the aforementioned investor companies choose to
     waive the capital increase of the aforementioned investee companies
     or to dispose an investee company, it shall be approved by a special
     resolution of the Board of Directors.
     If there are any amendments to the above items,the company should
     input material information on the market observation post system
     and report to the TPEx for reference.
  (2)In order to change of organizational structure, the Board of
     Directors resolved to liquidate the Company's indirect wholly
     owned subsidiary" Main Source Logistic Ltd.(BVI)" on 2021/8/6.
6.Countermeasures:
  The amendment to the commitments was approved and referenced by the
  Taipei Exchange's letter Zheng-Gui-Jian-Zi No.1100005975 date
  dated 2021/8/6. Annual General Shareholders' Meeting resolution
  approved the amendments to the Company's partial Procedures for
  Asset Acquisition & Disposal date 2022/6/21.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Jarllytec Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
06:35aJARLLYTEC : Announcement on the amendment to the commitments made for listing on TPEx
PU
06:15aJARLLYTEC : Announcement of souvenir distribution information for e-voting shareholders
PU
06:15aJARLLYTEC : Announcement the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Sh..
PU
06/17Jarllytec Co. , Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 19, 2022
CI
06/10JARLLYTEC : Announcement the application for withdrawal of the issuance new shares through..
PU
06/06JARLLYTEC : The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission(FSC)..
PU
06/01JARLLYTEC : Announcement of acquisition Financial Products on behalf of major subsidiary J..
PU
05/31JARLLYTEC : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Jarlly Technology(Shanghai) Co., Lt..
PU
05/13Jarllytec Co. , Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/26JARLLYTEC : Announcement of the full collection of the 1st domestic unsecured convertible ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 118 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 758 M 126 M 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 367
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jarllytec Co. , Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,50 TWD
Average target price 86,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Managers and Directors
Tai Yuan Chang Chairman & President
Pei Wen Hsu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chia I Lai Independent Director
Kuang Chih Chung Independent Director
Chun Ying Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.-0.64%126
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-28.39%37 295
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-15.65%36 428
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.5.55%12 393
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD93.31%6 438
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-21.72%6 116