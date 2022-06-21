Jarllytec : Announcement on the amendment to the commitments made for listing on TPEx

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21 2.Company name: Jarllytec Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)Upon being listed, the Company promised to amend articles below in Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal: The Company shall not waive the capital increase of the investee companies, Great Hinge Trading Ltd. (BVI) ("Great Hinge") and Smart Hinge Holdings Ltd. (BVI) ("Smart Hinge"), in future years; Great Hinge shall not waive the capital increase of the investee company, Main Source Logistic Ltd. (BVI), in future years; Smart Hinge shall not waive the capital increase of the investee company, Royal Jarlly Holding Ltd. (Hong Kong) (Chinese name in English: Royal Jarlly Holding Ltd., "Royal Jarlly"), in future years; Royal Jarlly shall not waive the capital increase of the investee companies, Jarlly Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Fu Qing Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd., Dong Guan Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd., Kunshan Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd., Jarlly Electronics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Xiamen Jarlly Electronics Co., Ltd. and Jarlly Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd., in future years; in the future, if the aforementioned investor companies choose to waive the capital increase of the aforementioned investee companies or to dispose an investee company, it shall be approved by a special resolution of the Board of Directors. If there are any amendments to the above items,the company should input material information on the market observation post system and report to the TPEx for reference. (2)In order to change of organizational structure, the Board of Directors resolved to liquidate the Company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary" Main Source Logistic Ltd.(BVI)" on 2021/8/6. 6.Countermeasures: The amendment to the commitments was approved and referenced by the Taipei Exchange's letter Zheng-Gui-Jian-Zi No.1100005975 date dated 2021/8/6. Annual General Shareholders' Meeting resolution approved the amendments to the Company's partial Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal date 2022/6/21. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None