Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Jarllytec Co. , Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3548   TW0003548004

JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.

(3548)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-01
66.70 TWD   -0.45%
02:42aJARLLYTEC : The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission(FSC) to withdraw the issuance new shares through cash capital increase
PU
06/01JARLLYTEC : Announcement of acquisition Financial Products on behalf of major subsidiary Jarlly Technology(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
PU
05/31JARLLYTEC : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Jarlly Technology(Shanghai) Co., Ltd. production resumption
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jarllytec : The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission(FSC) to withdraw the issuance new shares through cash capital increase

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:33:00
Subject 
 The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial
Supervisory Commission(FSC) to withdraw the issuance
new shares through cash capital increase
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/03/02
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
  The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new shares through
  cash capital increase.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
  In priority to protect shareholders' rights and interests from dramatic
  fluctuations of the capital market and the spread of Covid-19, The Company
  has resolved to apply to the FSC to withdraw the issuance new shares
  through cash capital increase.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:
  No significant effect on the Jarllytec Co., Ltd finances and business since
  the funds required for this capital increase plan will be support by own
  funds.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1)The issuance 4,000,000 shares of common stock through cash capital
     increase which has been approved and made effective by the Financial
     Supervisory Commission's Letter Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-Zi No.1110335568
     dated 2022/3/28.
  (2)This application for withdrawal of the issuance new shares through
     cash capital increase in 2022 has not yet been approved by the FSC,
     the Company will make a separate announcement upon receiving the
     approval letter from the FSC.

Disclaimer

Jarllytec Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
02:42aJARLLYTEC : The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission(FSC)..
PU
06/01JARLLYTEC : Announcement of acquisition Financial Products on behalf of major subsidiary J..
PU
05/31JARLLYTEC : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Jarlly Technology(Shanghai) Co., Lt..
PU
05/13Jarllytec Co. , Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/26JARLLYTEC : Announcement of the full collection of the 1st domestic unsecured convertible ..
PU
04/21JARLLYTEC : Correction of Prospectus information on Jarllytec Co., Ltd. 1st domestic unsec..
PU
04/20JARLLYTEC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Jarlly Electronics Ltd.to coopera..
PU
04/19JARLLYTEC : Announcement the institution designated to collect and deposit for 1st domesti..
PU
04/13JARLLYTEC : Announcement of postponed 2022/3/31 cash capital increase
PU
04/12JARLLYTEC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Jarlly Electronics Ltd.to coopera..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 118 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 010 M 137 M 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 367
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jarllytec Co. , Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,70 TWD
Average target price 86,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Managers and Directors
Tai Yuan Chang Chairman & President
Pei Wen Hsu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chia I Lai Independent Director
Kuang Chih Chung Independent Director
Chun Ying Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.6.04%137
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-19.38%41 989
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-6.54%41 884
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-2.48%11 505
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-24.42%5 934
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD-13.60%5 452