Jarllytec : The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission(FSC) to withdraw the issuance new shares through cash capital increase
06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: JARLLYTEC CO. , LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
14:33:00
Subject
The Company has resolved to apply to the Financial
Supervisory Commission(FSC) to withdraw the issuance
new shares through cash capital increase
Date of events
2022/06/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/03/02
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new shares through
cash capital increase.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
In priority to protect shareholders' rights and interests from dramatic
fluctuations of the capital market and the spread of Covid-19, The Company
has resolved to apply to the FSC to withdraw the issuance new shares
through cash capital increase.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:
No significant effect on the Jarllytec Co., Ltd finances and business since
the funds required for this capital increase plan will be support by own
funds.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The issuance 4,000,000 shares of common stock through cash capital
increase which has been approved and made effective by the Financial
Supervisory Commission's Letter Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-Zi No.1110335568
dated 2022/3/28.
(2)This application for withdrawal of the issuance new shares through
cash capital increase in 2022 has not yet been approved by the FSC,
the Company will make a separate announcement upon receiving the
approval letter from the FSC.