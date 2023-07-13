Jarvis Securities PLC - Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent-based stockbroking and administration services provider - Posts revenue of GBP7.4 million for the six months ended on June 30, up 17% from GBP6.3 million the year before. Pretax profit rises by 23% to GBP3.8 million from GBP3.1 million, as pretax margin stands at 52%, up from 50% the year before. "Fortunately, interest rates have continued their upward trend over the past six months which, whilst painful for companies with debt, has been beneficial for Jarvis," the firm says.

Current stock price: 149.50 pence each, up 2.4% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 23%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.