  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Jarvis Securities plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JIM   GB00BKS9NN22

JARVIS SECURITIES PLC

(JIM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 07:18:01 am
270.55 GBX   +0.58%
08:20aJARVIS SECURITIES  : Cancellation of Share Premium Update
PU
05/20JARVIS SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/12JARVIS SECURITIES  : Dividend Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jarvis Securities : Cancellation of Share Premium Update

06/11/2021 | 08:20am EDT
11 June 2021

Jarvis Securities plc

("Jarvis" or "the Company")

Cancellation of Share Premium Update

Further to the announcement of 4 May 2021, the Company wishes to update its shareholders as to the progress of its share premium reserve reduction. A Claim has now been submitted to the High Court to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of £3,068,012. If confirmed by the Court, this amount would then form part of the Company's distributable reserves.

The initial directions hearing in relation to the Capital Reduction is to take place on 18 June 2021, with a final hearing scheduled for 29 June 2021. If confirmed, the cancellation of the Company's share premium reserve will become effective on the following business day, after the necessary registration of the Court order with the Registrar of Companies has taken place.

Enquiries:

Jarvis Securities plc 01892 510 515

Andrew Grant

Jolyon Head

WH Ireland Limited 0207 220 1666

Katy Mitchell / Darshan Patel

Notes:

Jarvis Securities plc is the holding company for Jarvis Investment Management Limited (AIM: JIM.L) a stock broking company and outsourced service provider for bespoke tailored financial administration. Jarvis was established in 1984 and is a member of the London Stock Exchange; a broker dealer member of NEX Exchange, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and an HM Revenue & Customs approved ISA manager. As well as normal retail broking Jarvis provides cost effective and flexible share trading facilities within ISA and SIPP wrappers.

Jarvis provides outsourced and partnered financial administration services to a number of third party organisations. These organisations include advisers, stockbrokers, banks and fund managers. Jarvis can tailor its administration processes to the requirements of each organisation and has a strong reputation for flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Disclaimer

Jarvis Securities plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 120 M 170 M 170 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,41x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 34,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 325,00 GBX
Last Close Price 269,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew James Grant Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jolyon Christopher Head Finance Director, Executive Director & Secretary
Stephen Martin Middleton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARVIS SECURITIES PLC21.72%170
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.21.12%50 584
XP INC.9.73%24 336
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.20%22 170
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.12%16 755
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.50%13 059