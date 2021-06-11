Jarvis Securities : Cancellation of Share Premium Update

11 June 2021

Jarvis Securities plc

("Jarvis" or "the Company")

Cancellation of Share Premium Update

Further to the announcement of 4 May 2021, the Company wishes to update its shareholders as to the progress of its share premium reserve reduction. A Claim has now been submitted to the High Court to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of £3,068,012. If confirmed by the Court, this amount would then form part of the Company's distributable reserves.

The initial directions hearing in relation to the Capital Reduction is to take place on 18 June 2021, with a final hearing scheduled for 29 June 2021. If confirmed, the cancellation of the Company's share premium reserve will become effective on the following business day, after the necessary registration of the Court order with the Registrar of Companies has taken place.

Enquiries:

Jarvis Securities plc 01892 510 515

Andrew Grant

Jolyon Head

WH Ireland Limited 0207 220 1666

Katy Mitchell / Darshan Patel

Notes:

Jarvis Securities plc is the holding company for Jarvis Investment Management Limited (AIM: JIM.L) a stock broking company and outsourced service provider for bespoke tailored financial administration. Jarvis was established in 1984 and is a member of the London Stock Exchange; a broker dealer member of NEX Exchange, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and an HM Revenue & Customs approved ISA manager. As well as normal retail broking Jarvis provides cost effective and flexible share trading facilities within ISA and SIPP wrappers.

Jarvis provides outsourced and partnered financial administration services to a number of third party organisations. These organisations include advisers, stockbrokers, banks and fund managers. Jarvis can tailor its administration processes to the requirements of each organisation and has a strong reputation for flexibility and cost-effectiveness.