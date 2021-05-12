Jarvis Securities : Dividend Declaration

12 May 2021

Jarvis Securities plc

("Jarvis" or "the Company")

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Jarvis announces that it is declaring a second quarterly interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share, to be paid on 10 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 21 May 2021 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 20 May 2021.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the second quarterly interim dividend is 27 May 2021. Any shareholder requiring further information should contact the Company.

Enquiries:

Jarvis Securities plc 01892 510 515

Andrew Grant

Jolyon Head

WH Ireland Limited 0207 220 1666

Katy Mitchell / Darshan Patel

Notes:

Jarvis Securities plc is the holding company for Jarvis Investment Management Limited (AIM: JIM.L) a stock broking company and outsourced service provider for bespoke tailored financial administration. Jarvis was established in 1984 and is a member of the London Stock Exchange; a broker dealer member of NEX Exchange, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and an HM Revenue & Customs approved ISA manager. As well as normal retail broking Jarvis provides cost effective and flexible share trading facilities within ISA and SIPP wrappers.

Jarvis provides outsourced and partnered financial administration services to a number of third party organisations. These organisations include advisers, stockbrokers, banks and fund managers. Jarvis can tailor its administration processes to the requirements of each organisation and has a strong reputation for flexibility and cost-effectiveness.