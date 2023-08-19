Jasch Industries Limited announced at annual general meeting held on August 18, 2023, approved appointment of Shri Rushil Garg as Executive Director (whole time) brief profile: B.Tech(Chennai Engineering) and post graduate diploma in family managed business, joined the company in 2018, already an executive director of the company, appointment of Shri Om Prakash Garg as an Independent Director B.E Mechanical engineering, post graduate diploma in computer management over four decades of work experience as production engineer, manager(Project finance) nominee director of IDBI on the board of Haryana financial corporation, general manager(corporate finance and planning) and executive director of the company, appointment of Shri Suresh Goyal as an Independent Director, science graduate and has an experience of over 47 years in manufacture and sales of various chemicals and general management of an enterprise, appointment of Shri Shri Bhagwan Gupta as an Independent Director commerce graduate. He as an experience of 48 years in general management, accounts and marketing.