Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund : Appraisal Report

The Appraiser utilized Income Approach Method in assessing the Assets. The Appraiser used projected rental revenue deducting projected operating expenses over the Amended and Restated Main Lease Agreement and the Amended and Restated Rental Assurance Agreement term (from July 1, 2022 to January 29, 2032) and calculated the value of assets by discounting to present value at the discount rate of 6.93% p.a.