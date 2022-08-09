Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
  News
  Summary
    JASIF   TH6247010007

JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(JASIF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
8.950 THB   -1.10%
07:56aJASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notification of the 30th dividend payment and book closure date of Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund (JASIF)
PU
08/04JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notification of the schedule for Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders of JASIF No.1/2022 and the determination of the date for determining the right of unitholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (Record Date)
PU
07/04Top Thai telco AIS plans acquisitions for $900 mln broadband expansion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund : Appraisal Report

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund

Details of Asset

1.

Details of Asset

:

Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) amount 1,680,500 core kilometers,

which the Fund purchased from Triple T Broadband PCL. (TTTBB).

The assets consist of:

(1) OFCs amount 980,500 core kilometers (Initial Assets)

(2) OFCs amount 700,000 core kilometers. (Additional Assets)

2.

Type of Asset

:

Ownership of Optical Fiber Cables

3.

Location of Asset

:

Nationwide in Thailand

4.

Appraisal Value *

:

Baht 98,600,000,000

5.

Appraiser

:

C.I.T. Appraisal Co., Ltd.

6.

Revaluation Date

:

June 30, 2022

  • The Appraiser utilized Income Approach Method in assessing the Assets. The Appraiser used projected rental revenue deducting projected operating expenses over the Amended and Restated Main Lease Agreement and the Amended and Restated Rental Assurance Agreement term (from July 1, 2022 to January 29, 2032) and calculated the value of assets by discounting to present value at the discount rate of 6.93% p.a.
    The appraiser calculated the terminal value of the Assets based on useful life Assumption at the discount rate of 7.93% p.a. Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report at the Management Company.

Disclaimer

Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
