Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund : Appraisal Report

Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
Details of Asset
1.
Details of Asset
:
Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) amount 1,680,500 core kilometers,
which the Fund purchased from Triple T Broadband PCL. (TTTBB).
The assets consist of:
(1) OFCs amount 980,500 core kilometers (Initial Assets)
(2) OFCs amount 700,000 core kilometers. (Additional Assets)
2.
Type of Asset
:
Ownership of Optical Fiber Cables
3.
Location of Asset
:
Nationwide in Thailand
4.
Appraisal Value
:
Baht 98,600,000,000
5.
Appraiser
:
C.I.T. Appraisal Co., Ltd.
6.
Revaluation Date
:
June 30, 2022
The Appraiser utilized Income Approach Method in assessing the Assets. The Appraiser used projected rental revenue deducting projected operating expenses over the Amended and Restated Main Lease Agreement and the Amended and Restated Rental Assurance Agreement term (from July 1, 2022 to January 29, 2032) and calculated the value of assets by discounting to present value at the discount rate of 6.93% p.a.
The appraiser calculated the terminal value of the Assets based on useful life Assumption at the discount rate of 7.93% p.a. Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report at the Management Company.
