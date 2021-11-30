Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTS   TH0921010003

JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JTS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Jasmine Telecom Public : Disclosure of Connected Transaction Information Regarding Lease of Land lesser than 3-Year Period

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
Date/Time
30 Nov 2021 17:48:13
Headline
Disclosure of Connected Transaction Information Regarding Lease of Land lesser than 3-Year Period
Symbol
JTS
Source
JTS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Jasmine Telecom Systems pcl published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:11aJASMINE TELECOM PUBLIC : Disclosure of Connected Transaction Information Regarding Lease o..
PU
11/18JASMINE TELECOM PUBLIC : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose 2022 AGM Agenda, Candidates..
PU
11/05The Appointment of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Company Secretary
PU
11/05Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Thi..
CI
11/05Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited Announces Board and Executive Change..
CI
10/27Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited will Change its Name to Jasmine Technolo..
CI
10/26The Appointment of Directors to Replace the ones who Resigned
PU
10/26Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
10/13Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Directors
CI
10/07Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited has Changed its Name to Jasmine Technolo..
CI
Financials
Sales 2020 261 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
Net income 2020 44,2 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net cash 2020 34,9 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 400 M 1 702 M 1 700 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saengdao Dechaduangsakul Vice President-Finance & Accounting Department
Pleumjai Sinarkorn Chairman
Raks Unahabhokha Independent Director
Nonglug Pongsrihadulchai Secretary & Director
Nitt Visesphan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4,109.84%1 702
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.07%216 857
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.00%122 992
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.71%119 801
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.75%99 771
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.26%85 749