  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTS   TH0921010003

JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JTS)
  Report
Jasmine Telecom Public : Report on the Board of Directors' meeting resolutions, the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the omission of the dividend payment for the year 2021

02/15/2022 | 10:47am EST
Date/Time
15 Feb 2022 22:28:54
Headline
Report on the Board of Directors' meeting resolutions, the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the omission of the dividend payment for the year 2021
Symbol
JTS
Source
JTS
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 02-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 01-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
  - Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting                     : via electronic method
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Jasmine Telecom Systems pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 261 M 8,03 M 8,03 M
Net income 2020 44,2 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net cash 2020 34,9 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 184 B 5 680 M 5 680 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 0,43%
Managers and Directors
Saengdao Dechaduangsakul Vice President-Finance & Accounting Department
Pleumjai Sinarkorn Chairman
Raks Unahabhokha Independent Director
Nonglug Pongsrihadulchai Secretary & Director
Nitt Visesphan Director
