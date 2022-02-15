Jasmine Telecom Public : Report on the Board of Directors' meeting resolutions, the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the omission of the dividend payment for the year 2021
02/15/2022 | 10:47am EST
15 Feb 2022 22:28:54
Report on the Board of Directors' meeting resolutions, the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the omission of the dividend payment for the year 2021
JTS
JTS
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 02-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 01-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Omitted dividend payment
- Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting : via electronic method
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
Jasmine Telecom Systems pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:46:03 UTC.