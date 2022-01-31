Jasmine Telecom Public : Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question
01/31/2022 | 06:40am EST
[ TRANSLATION ]
Our Ref. JTS/RCD-002/2565
January 31, 2022
Subject : Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for
directorship, and question
Attention : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Reference is made to the notification (Ref. JTS/R&C-011/2021), regarding Jasmine
Technology Solution Public Company Limited ("the Company")'s invitation to
request shareholders to propose agenda and nominate a candidate to be elected as
director as well as sending the question for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders during November 18, 2021, to December 31, 2021.
The Company would like to inform that the period for proposing 2022 AGM agenda,
candidate for directorship, and question has ended. None of shareholder proposed
any AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question to the Company.
Please be informed accordingly,
Sincerely yours,
Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited.
[Dusit Srisangaoran]
(Mr. Dusit Srisangaoran)
President
