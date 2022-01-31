Log in
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Jasmine Telecom Public : Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question

01/31/2022 | 06:40am EST
Date/Time
31 Jan 2022 18:04:40
Headline
Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question
Symbol
JTS
Source
JTS
Full Detailed News 
                [ TRANSLATION ]


Our Ref. JTS/RCD-002/2565

January 31, 2022

Subject    :    Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for 
directorship, and question
Attention    :    The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the notification (Ref. JTS/R&C-011/2021), regarding Jasmine
Technology Solution Public Company Limited ("the Company")'s invitation to
request shareholders to propose agenda and nominate a candidate to be elected as
director as well as sending the question for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders during November 18, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

The Company would like to inform that the period for proposing 2022 AGM agenda, 
candidate for directorship, and question has ended. None of shareholder proposed
 any AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question to the Company.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely yours,
Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited.


[Dusit Srisangaoran]
(Mr. Dusit Srisangaoran)
President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Jasmine Telecom Systems pcl published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 261 M 7,83 M 7,83 M
Net income 2020 44,2 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
Net cash 2020 34,9 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 B 3 528 M 3 544 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 0,43%
Chart JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saengdao Dechaduangsakul Vice President-Finance & Accounting Department
Pleumjai Sinarkorn Chairman
Raks Unahabhokha Independent Director
Nonglug Pongsrihadulchai Secretary & Director
Nitt Visesphan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JASMINE TELECOM SYSTEMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED27.48%3 528
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.81%222 062
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.29%143 769
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.43%101 999
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.86%99 714
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.37%88 346