Jasmine Telecom Public : Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question

[ TRANSLATION ] Our Ref. JTS/RCD-002/2565 January 31, 2022 Subject : Report on the result of the proposed 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question Attention : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Reference is made to the notification (Ref. JTS/R&C-011/2021), regarding Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited ("the Company")'s invitation to request shareholders to propose agenda and nominate a candidate to be elected as director as well as sending the question for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders during November 18, 2021, to December 31, 2021. The Company would like to inform that the period for proposing 2022 AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question has ended. None of shareholder proposed any AGM agenda, candidate for directorship, and question to the Company. Please be informed accordingly, Sincerely yours, Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited. [Dusit Srisangaoran] (Mr. Dusit Srisangaoran) President