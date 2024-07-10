JASON MARINE

In the face of prevailing challenges, Jason Marine Group Limited ("Jason Marine" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") remains resolute in upholding our core values of character, competence, and commitment. As we navigate the complexities of today's maritime landscape, we remain steadfast in our journey, exemplifying unwavering dedication to growth, sustainability, and cybersecurity.

Despite the global disruptions, Jason Marine continues to chart a course of expansion and exploration. Our relentless pursuit of new markets, particularly in Spain, underscore our dedication to serve our customers within the maritime industry. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, we diversify revenue streams and unlock new avenues for growth.

Recognising the paramount importance of safeguarding our oceans and preserving the environment for future generations, Jason Marine embeds sustainability in every facet of our operations. By embracing sustainable practices, we not only reduce our environmental footprint, but also ensure the long-term viability of our business.

In an increasingly interconnected digital realm, cybersecurity stands as a critical imperative. Jason Marine remains vigilant, safeguarding our digital infrastructure against emerging threats. Robust cybersecurity measures and ongoing investments in technology fortify our defenses, protecting our assets from potential cyberattacks.

As we reflect on the past year's achievements and look towards the future, the Group remains committed to excellence, integrity, and innovation in the marine and offshore oil & gas industry. Together with our dedicated team and valued stakeholders, we navigate seas of opportunity, overcoming challenges and reaching new heights of success.

