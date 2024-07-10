J A S O N M A R I N E G R O U P L I M I T E D
EXTENDING
O U R
REACH
A N N U A L
R E P O R T
2 0 2 4
JASON MARINE
GROUP LIMITED
In the face of prevailing challenges, Jason Marine Group Limited ("Jason Marine" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") remains resolute in upholding our core values of character, competence, and commitment. As we navigate the complexities of today's maritime landscape, we remain steadfast in our journey, exemplifying unwavering dedication to growth, sustainability, and cybersecurity.
Despite the global disruptions, Jason Marine continues to chart a course of expansion and exploration. Our relentless pursuit of new markets, particularly in Spain, underscore our dedication to serve our customers within the maritime industry. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, we diversify revenue streams and unlock new avenues for growth.
Recognising the paramount importance of safeguarding our oceans and preserving the environment for future generations, Jason Marine embeds sustainability in every facet of our operations. By embracing sustainable practices, we not only reduce our environmental footprint, but also ensure the long-term viability of our business.
In an increasingly interconnected digital realm, cybersecurity stands as a critical imperative. Jason Marine remains vigilant, safeguarding our digital infrastructure against emerging threats. Robust cybersecurity measures and ongoing investments in technology fortify our defenses, protecting our assets from potential cyberattacks.
As we reflect on the past year's achievements and look towards the future, the Group remains committed to excellence, integrity, and innovation in the marine and offshore oil & gas industry. Together with our dedicated team and valued stakeholders, we navigate seas of opportunity, overcoming challenges and reaching new heights of success.
This annual report has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This annual report has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this annual report, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this annual report. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542, Telephone (65) 6232 3210.
CONTENTS
- 01
CORPORATE PROFILE
- 10
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
- 13
GEOGRAPHIC REACH
- 14
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- 19
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
- 20
MANAGEMENT TEAM
- 22
FINANCIAL &
OPERATIONS REVIEW
- 25
SERVICE CENTRES
- 26
CORPORATE INFORMATION
- 27
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
- 01
EXTENDING OUR REACH : ANNUAL REPORT 2024
CORPORATE
PROFILE
Jason Marine Group Limited ("Jason Marine" or the "Company") has earned its reputation as a distinguished marine electronics systems integrator and an exceptional support services provider, catering to the dynamic marine and offshore oil & gas sectors.
The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment to delivering value, prioritising safety, and efficiency. This dedication has propelled Jason Marine to the forefront of Singapore's marine industry and fostered enduring partnerships with a diverse, global clientele.
Established in 1976 and anchored in Singapore, Jason Marine has strategically expanded its footprint to include China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Europe. The Company proudly offers an extensive portfolio of premium supplies sourced from eminent manufacturers while continually enriching its product line-up to exceed the sophisticated demands of its customers.
Leveraging its extensive expertise in marine communication, navigation, and automation systems, the Group is uniquely positioned to provide all-encompassing,one-stop solutions. These solutions encompass design, supply, integration, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance, ensuring a seamless customer experience. To further augment its communications business, Jason Marine also offers specialised certification services and a range of satellite airtime services.
VISION
MISSION
To be a Global World Class Company
Enhancing the well-being of the marine community
in Marine Electronics
by providing unparalleled solutions and services on
communications and navigational safety
CHARACTER
• Integrity and honesty
• Positive attitude
• Excellent teamwork
COMPETENCE
- Excellent quality work
- Deliver expected results
- Innovation and creativity
COMMITMENT
- Passion and drive
- Walk the extra mile
- Seek opportunities
EUROPE
ASIA
OUR COMMITMENT TO FOSTERING STRONG RELATIONSHIPS WITH PARTNERS AND STAKEHOLDERS HAS BEEN PIVOTAL IN DRIVING OUR SUCCESS.
STRENGTHENING
RELATIONSHIPS
&
BUILDING
PARTNERSHIPS
ENHANCING
PRODUCTIVITY
&
DRIVING
INNOVATION
BY EMBRACING INNOVATION AND OPTIMISING PRODUCTIVITY, WE'VE POSITIONED OURSELVES AT
THE FOREFRONT OF INDUSTRY ADVANCEMENTS.
OUR RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE AND CONTINUOUS LEARNING EMPOWER US TO EVOLVE AND THRIVE IN A DYNAMIC BUSINESS LANDSCAPE.
GROWING
EXPERTISE
&
ADVANCING
EXCELLENCE
PROPELLING
SUSTAINABILITY
&
CREATING
VALUE
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jason Marine Group Limited published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 02:56:06 UTC.