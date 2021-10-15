Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means on Saturday, 30 October 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (the "AGM") to transact the following business:

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 and the report of the Auditors thereon. (Resolution 1) To re-elect Mr Lai Wing Chong, Kenneth, a Director retiring pursuant to Article 97 of the Company's

Constitution (See Explanatory Note (i)). (Resolution 2)

3. To re-elect Mr Chan Wai Kwong Michael, a Director retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 91 of the

Company's Constitution (See Explanatory Note (ii)). (Resolution 3)

4. To approve Directors' fees of S$143,500 for the ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2022 ("FY2022") to be paid on a current year basis, quarterly in arrears (2021:S$138,000) (See Explanatory Note (iii)).

(Resolution 4)

To re-appoint Foo Kon Tan LLP as Auditor and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration.

(Resolution 5) To transact any other ordinary business that may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

AS SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, passing the following resolutions:

7. SHARE ISSUE MANDATE

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (the "Companies Act") and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:

(i) issue shares in the capital of the Company (" shares ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or

make or grant oﬀers, agreements or options (collectively "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other Instruments convertible into shares,

at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem ﬁt; and