  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Jasper Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FQ7   SG1W79939920

JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(FQ7)
Change - Change in Corporate Information::UPDATE EFFECTIVE DATE OF CESSATION OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198700983H)

UPDATE EFFECTIVE DATE OF CESSATION OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Jasper Investments Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 18 June 2021 relating to the resignation of Mr Soon Hui Tong ("Mr Soon") as the Company's Financial Controller and would like to update that the effective date of Mr Soon's resignation is on 18 June 2021 and his last day of employment is on 18 July 2021.

The Company is in the midst of sourcing a new finance employee to assist with the scope of work previously handled by Mr Soon. The Company will make the appropriate announcement when there is a further development on this matter.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ng Joo Khin

Company Secretary

8 July 2021

Disclaimer

Jasper Investments Limited published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,43 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -50,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 9,65 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jasper Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wai Kwong Chan Chairman
Rajan Ganapathy Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Fengji Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Khin Ng Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED-25.00%13
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.79%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.62%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY6.76%18 224
NOV INC.3.86%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.53%4 299