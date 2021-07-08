Change - Change in Corporate Information::UPDATE EFFECTIVE DATE OF CESSATION OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198700983H)

UPDATE EFFECTIVE DATE OF CESSATION OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Jasper Investments Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 18 June 2021 relating to the resignation of Mr Soon Hui Tong ("Mr Soon") as the Company's Financial Controller and would like to update that the effective date of Mr Soon's resignation is on 18 June 2021 and his last day of employment is on 18 July 2021.

The Company is in the midst of sourcing a new finance employee to assist with the scope of work previously handled by Mr Soon. The Company will make the appropriate announcement when there is a further development on this matter.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ng Joo Khin

Company Secretary

8 July 2021