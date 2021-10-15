Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Auditor's Comments of Accounts

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S

REPORT

To the members of Jasper Investments Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the ﬁnancial statements of Jasper Investments Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiary (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position of the Group and the statement of ﬁnancial position of the Company as at 31 March 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash ﬂows of the Group for the year then ended, and notes to the ﬁnancial statements, including a summary of signiﬁcant accounting policies.

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying ﬁnancial statements. Because of the signiﬁcance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain suﬃcient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these ﬁnancial statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

Going concern

As discussed in Note 2(a) to the ﬁnancial statements, the Group did not generate any revenue for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2021, incurred a loss after tax and total comprehensive loss of US$293,000 and had net cash used in operating activities of US$70,000 for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2021. As at 31 March 2021, the Group had a deﬁcit in equity of US$511,000 and net current liabilities of US$523,000. The abovementioned conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast signiﬁcant doubt about the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The viability of the Group's and the Company's operations to continue as a going concern at least for the next twelve months from the date of the ﬁnancial statements is dependent on positive cash ﬂows from operations to be generated from a roll-out of a business plan during the ﬁnancial year beginning 1 April 2021, and completion of the share subscription as set out in Note 22. As at the date of this auditor's report, we are unable to obtain suﬃcient appropriate audit evidence regarding the likely outcome of the Group's ability to generate suﬃcient cash ﬂows from its operations and complete the share subscription to improve working capital position of the Group. We are therefore unable to form a view as to whether the going concern basis of presentation of these ﬁnancial statements is appropriate.

If the Group and the Company are unable to continue as a going concern, the Group and the Company may be unable to discharge their liabilities in the normal course of business, and adjustments may have to be made to reﬂect the situation that assets may need to be realised other than in the normal course of business and at amounts which could diﬀer signiﬁcantly from the amounts at which they are currently recorded in the statements of ﬁnancial position. In addition, the Group and the Company may have to provide for further liabilities that might arise, and may need to reclassify non-current assets as current assets, respectively. No such adjustments have been made to the ﬁnancial statements.