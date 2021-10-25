Waiver::Extension of Time to Comply with Rule 707(1) of the Listing Manual in respect of holding the AGM

JASPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 198700983H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF TIME TILL 31 OCTOBER 2021 TO COMPLY WITH RULE 707(1) OF THE LISTING MANUAL IN RESPECT OF HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Jasper Investments Limited (the "Company") and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to update shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on the following.