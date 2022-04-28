Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSPR   US4718711033

JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(JSPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 03:15:05 pm EDT
2.630 USD   -5.90%
03:13pJASPER THERAPEUTICS : 2022 KOL Day
PU
08:02aJasper Therapeutics Announces Plans for Registrational Study of JSP191 in Older Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes or Acute Myeloid Leukemia Undergoing Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation after Type C FDA Meeting
AQ
04/27JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jasper Therapeutics : 2022 KOL Day

04/28/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transforming the Field of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies

Nasdaq: JSPR April 28th, 2022

Safe Harbor

Forward-Looking Statements

This investor presentation and any accompanying oral presentation (together, this "Presentation") contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Presentation, including statements regarding the future opportunities and prospects of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (together with its subsidiary, "Jasper" or the "Company"), including milestones, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Jasper has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that the Company has filed or may subsequently file with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this Presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Jasper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this Presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Jasper's expectations.

Industry and Market Data

Certain data in this Presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives has verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this Presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Trademarks

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

Agenda

Time

Topic

Presenter

1:00 - 1:10

Introduction to Jasper

Ron Martell, President & CEO

JSP191 for Transplant Conditioning

1:10 - 1:25

JSP191 Mechanism of Action and Preclinical Review

Wendy Pang, M.D., PhD, SVP Research & Translational Medicine

1:25 - 1:40

AML/ MDS Phase Ib Study Update & Discussion

Lori Muffly, M.D., Stanford University

1:40 - 2:00

SCID Phase I/II Update

Judith Shizuru, M.D., PhD, Jasper Co-Founder and Stanford University

JSP191 for Therapeutic Use in MDS

2:00 - 2:15

Scientific Rationale for JSP191 in Lower Risk MDS

Wendy Pang, M.D., PhD, SVP Research & Translational Medicine

2:15 - 2:30

Unmet Need in Lower Risk MDS

David Sallman, M.D., Moffitt Cancer Center

2:30 - 3:00

Q&A

Introduction to Jasper

Ron Martell, President & CEO

Jasper Highlights

  • Science targeting the central role of stem cells to cure a growing number of fatal diseases

  • Experienced team in hematopoietic stem cell transplant and drug development

  • JSP191: First in class, targeted anti-CD117 antibody conditioning agent

  • Clinical data in SCID & AML/MDS stem cell transplant

  • Registrational AML/MDS stem cell transplant trial targeted for Q1 2023

  • New therapeutic study of JSP191 for disease modification in lower risk MDS starting Q4 2022

  • Jasper mRNA stem cells: Novel hematopoietic stem cell mRNA platform to expand the curative potential of allogeneic and autologous cellular therapy

  • In vivo POC in 2022, potential IND in 2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 19:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03:13pJASPER THERAPEUTICS : 2022 KOL Day
PU
08:02aJasper Therapeutics Announces Plans for Registrational Study of JSP191 in Older Patient..
AQ
04/27JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
04/26Jasper Therapeutics Announces Updated Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of JSP191 as Tar..
AQ
04/26Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of JSP191 ..
CI
04/22Jasper Therapeutics to Host In-Person Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Transforming Hemato..
AQ
03/31Jasper Therapeutics to Present Updated Data on JSP191 Conditioning in SCID Patients at ..
AQ
03/25Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
03/23Jasper Files Registration Statement for Secondary Offering of 4.4 Million Shares
MT
03/21Jasper Therapeutics Promotes Jeet Mahal to COO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -46,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 53,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 383%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald A. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeet Mahal Secretary, Chief Financial & Business Officer
William Lis Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin N. Heller Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Wendy Pang Senior VP-Research & Translational Medicine
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.-64.39%106
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.18%77 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.65%72 568
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.70%68 036
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.25%45 872
BIONTECH SE-43.97%35 030