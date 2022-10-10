Jasper Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation October 2022
10/10/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Transforming the Field of
Hematopoietic Stem Cell
Therapies
Nasdaq: JSPR
October 2022
JSP191 is an investigative drug 2 and is not approved for any indication
Jasper is developing multiple therapies to transform the field of stem and cellular medicine
JSP191: First in class, targeted anti-CD117 antibody starting pivotal study in AML/MDS
Stem Cell Transplant for Cancer: AML/MDS - Q1 2023 pivotal study start based on recent clinical data and regulatory feedback in older patients ineligible for full myeloablative conditioning
Stem Cell Transplant for Rare Inherited Diseases: SCID - Potential near-term BLA and PRV opportunity; Fanconi Anemia - Initial clinical data w/ enrollment ongoing; Sickle Cell - First clinical data in 2022
Chronic Therapeutic for MDS and Mast Cell Disease (e.g., Urticaria):First clinical data in 2023 for JSP191 as disease modifying therapeutic in low risk MDS; Potential to start additional mast cell studies
Jasper mRNA cell programming: Improving the efficacy and safety of cellular therapies
Gene therapies: Jasper mRNAs designed to improve gene therapy engraftment leading to faster and higher levels of target protein
• Allogeneic grafts: Jasper mRNAs designed to eliminate need for toxic conditioning and reduce risk of GvHD to improve the therapeutic utility of donor grafts (matched, haploidentical or cord blood)
Other: Potential uses in T- and NK cell therapies for homing and immune evasion
JSP191 is an investigative drug 3 and is not approved for any indication
Jasper's expanding pipeline
Indication
R&D Partner
Research
Preclinical
Clinical
Anticipated Milestones
JSP191
Jasper Sponsored Studies
MDS/AML
•
Clinical data presented at TCT 2022
•
Pivotal trial target initiation by Q1 2023
SCID
•
Targeting FDA registrational feedback 2H 2022
Lower Risk MDS (primary treatment)
•
2H 2022 clinical study initiation
Partner Sponsored Studies
Fanconi Anemia
•
Initial clinical data, enrollment ongoing
Sickle Cell & Beta Thalassemia
•
2022 patient enrollment ongoing
Chronic Granulomatous Disease
•
2022 patient enrollment
GATA2 MDS
•
2022 patient enrollment
Gene Therapy - Gaucher Type 1
•
2H 2022 first patient enrollment
Gene Therapy - X-SCID
•
2H 2022 first collaboration data
Jasper mRNA Stem Cell Graft Platform
Thalassemias, Sickle Cell Disease
•
2022 in vivo proof of concept
•
2023 first IND filing
Autoimmune Diseases
Jasper maintains full worldwide rights to develop and commercialize JSP191 and mRNA stem cell platform in all indications
JSP191 is an investigative drug 4 and is not approved for any indication
JSP191 is designed to specifically block Stem Cell Factor receptor signaling while minimizing adverse effects on mast, germ or Cajal (GI) cells
JSP191
Blocks SCF Binding to CD117
JSP191
SCF
CD117
Inhibition of Stem Cell Survival Signal leads to stem cell depletion in bone marrow
JSP191 designed to directly block Stem Cell Factor (SCF) from binding to the CD117 (Stem Cell Factor) Receptor with high affinity and avidity
Aglycoslyated IgG1 antibody that inhibits SCF receptor signaling
No Fc mediated ADCC or toxin mediated cytotoxicity to reduce risk of adverse effects on germ, mast and Cajal (GI) cells that express CD117
Kd < 5pM affinity to human c-Kit Fc dimer with IC50 ~ 70pM
Predictable clearance from ages 3 to 79, no need to monitor PK
6 month repeat dose NHP tox study complete
Tested in over 125 healthy subjects and patients
GMP production at commercial scale, validation ongoing
