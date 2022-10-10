Advanced search
    JSPR   US4718711033

JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(JSPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
0.8288 USD   +2.83%
12:52pJasper Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation October 2022
PU
09/30Jasper Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation September 2022
PU
09/26Jasper Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Data from Investigator Sponsored Study of JSP191 Conditioning in Fanconi Anemia Patients at IEWP Annual Meeting
AQ
Jasper Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation October 2022

10/10/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Transforming the Field of

Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Therapies

Nasdaq: JSPR

October 2022

Safe Harbor

Forward-Looking Statements

This investor presentation and any accompanying oral presentation (together, this "Presentation") contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Presentation, including statements regarding the future opportunities and prospects of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (together with its subsidiary, "Jasper" or the "Company"), including milestones, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Jasper has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that the Company has subsequently filed or may subsequently file with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this Presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Jasper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this Presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Jasper's expectations.

Industry and Market Data

Certain data in this Presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives has verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this Presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Trademarks

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

JSP191 is an investigative drug 2 and is not approved for any indication

Jasper is developing multiple therapies to transform the field of stem and cellular medicine

JSP191: First in class, targeted anti-CD117 antibody starting pivotal study in AML/MDS

  • Stem Cell Transplant for Cancer: AML/MDS - Q1 2023 pivotal study start based on recent clinical data and regulatory feedback in older patients ineligible for full myeloablative conditioning
  • Stem Cell Transplant for Rare Inherited Diseases: SCID - Potential near-term BLA and PRV opportunity; Fanconi Anemia - Initial clinical data w/ enrollment ongoing; Sickle Cell - First clinical data in 2022
  • Chronic Therapeutic for MDS and Mast Cell Disease (e.g., Urticaria): First clinical data in 2023 for JSP191 as disease modifying therapeutic in low risk MDS; Potential to start additional mast cell studies

Jasper mRNA cell programming: Improving the efficacy and safety of cellular therapies

  • Gene therapies: Jasper mRNAs designed to improve gene therapy engraftment leading to faster and higher levels of target protein

Allogeneic grafts: Jasper mRNAs designed to eliminate need for toxic conditioning and reduce risk of GvHD to improve the therapeutic utility of donor grafts (matched, haploidentical or cord blood)

  • Other: Potential uses in T- and NK cell therapies for homing and immune evasion

JSP191 is an investigative drug 3 and is not approved for any indication

Jasper's expanding pipeline

Indication

R&D Partner

Research

Preclinical

Clinical

Anticipated Milestones

JSP191

Jasper Sponsored Studies

MDS/AML

Clinical data presented at TCT 2022

Pivotal trial target initiation by Q1 2023

SCID

Targeting FDA registrational feedback 2H 2022

Lower Risk MDS (primary treatment)

2H 2022 clinical study initiation

Partner Sponsored Studies

Fanconi Anemia

Initial clinical data, enrollment ongoing

Sickle Cell & Beta Thalassemia

2022 patient enrollment ongoing

Chronic Granulomatous Disease

2022 patient enrollment

GATA2 MDS

2022 patient enrollment

Gene Therapy - Gaucher Type 1

2H 2022 first patient enrollment

Gene Therapy - X-SCID

2H 2022 first collaboration data

Jasper mRNA Stem Cell Graft Platform

Thalassemias, Sickle Cell Disease

2022 in vivo proof of concept

2023 first IND filing

Autoimmune Diseases

Jasper maintains full worldwide rights to develop and commercialize JSP191 and mRNA stem cell platform in all indications

JSP191 is an investigative drug 4 and is not approved for any indication

JSP191 is designed to specifically block Stem Cell Factor receptor signaling while minimizing adverse effects on mast, germ or Cajal (GI) cells

JSP191

Blocks SCF Binding to CD117

JSP191

SCF

CD117

Inhibition of Stem Cell Survival Signal leads to stem cell depletion in bone marrow

JSP191 designed to directly block Stem Cell Factor (SCF) from binding to the CD117 (Stem Cell Factor) Receptor with high affinity and avidity

  • Aglycoslyated IgG1 antibody that inhibits SCF receptor signaling
  • No Fc mediated ADCC or toxin mediated cytotoxicity to reduce risk of adverse effects on germ, mast and Cajal (GI) cells that express CD117
  • Kd < 5pM affinity to human c-Kit Fc dimer with IC50 ~ 70pM
  • Predictable clearance from ages 3 to 79, no need to monitor PK
  • 6 month repeat dose NHP tox study complete
  • Tested in over 125 healthy subjects and patients
  • GMP production at commercial scale, validation ongoing

Xue X, et al Blood. 2010; 116(24):5419-5422.

Bankova AK, Pang WW, Velasco BJ, Long-Boyle JR, Shizuru JA. Blood Adv. 2021;5(19):3900-3912.

JSP191 is an investigative drug

5

SCF: Stem Cell Factor

and is not approved for any indication

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
