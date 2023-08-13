Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 6.94 million compared to KWD 6.45 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 1.34 million compared to KWD 1.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00894 compared to KWD 0.00671 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00894 compared to KWD 0.00671 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was KWD 14.36 million compared to KWD 13.02 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 2.9 million compared to KWD 2.26 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.01932 compared to KWD 0.01508 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.01932 compared to KWD 0.01508 a year ago.
Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 03:12 am
