Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Co KSCC (JTC) is a Kuwait-based company. The company is engaged in inland transportation and stevedoring activities at the ports of Kuwait. The Company operates through four divisions: Ports, which handles over one million freight tons of general cargo from hundreds of ships per annum at Shuwaikh Port covering heavy lift discharged by mobile cranes; Contract Logistics, which operates fleet of trucks providing freight logistics, bulk fuels and customs warehousing services; Equipment Leasing, which leases Leasing fleet of equipment comprises over 1200 assets such as mobile, construction and industrial variants; Power Rental Division that provides temporary power solutions and generators for sectors such as power projects, oil field, and depot power such as industries, military and weddings.