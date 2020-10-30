Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Appointment of a JSW S.A. Supervisory Board Member – supplement

30-10-2020 - 11:28

Body of the report:

As a supplement to Current Report No. 38/2020, the Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('Company') below provides information about the education, qualifications and previous positions, together with a description of the professional career, of Mr. Michał Rospędek appointed as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board of the 10th term.

Mr. Michał Rospędek is a graduate of the AGH University of Science and Technology in Kraków. In 2009, he earned the M.A. Eng. title, majoring in Mining and Geology at the Faculty of Geology, Geophysics and Environmental Protection. He also completed postgraduate studies: 'Drilling technologies in opening of deposits and geoengineering' at the AGH University of Science and Technology and 'Executive Master of Business Administration' at Collegium Humanum - Warsaw Management University.

In 2008-2012, he was employed in Tauron Wydobycie S.A., ZG Janina, in Libiąż at the position of underground geology specialist. In 2012-2014, he occupied the position of assistant documentation geologist in Linc Energy (Poland) Sp. z o.o. In 2015, he was employed at the Ministry of Energy, Mining Department, at the position of Chief Specialist. Since 2018 he has been the Head of the Hard Coal Mining Division at the Mining Department of the Ministry of State Assets.

He has qualifications to perform mining geologist activities, inter alia in underground mines, certified by the President of the State Mining Authority.

At the same time, the Company reports that in accordance with the submitted representation, Mr. Michał Rospędek is not listed in the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the National Court Register Act, is not involved in any activities competing with the Company's business and is not a partner in any civil law company or partnership, nor is he a member of any corporate body of a capital company, nor is he a member of any corporate body of any competitive legal persons.

Legal basis: § 5 Item 5 and § 10 of the Regulation issued by the Finance Minister on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.