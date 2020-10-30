Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A.    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.

(JSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Appointment of a JSW S.A. Supervisory Board Member – supplement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT
Current Report No. 39/2020 30-10-2020 - 11:28

Appointment of a JSW S.A. Supervisory Board Member - supplement

Body of the report:

As a supplement to Current Report No. 38/2020, the Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('Company') below provides information about the education, qualifications and previous positions, together with a description of the professional career, of Mr. Michał Rospędek appointed as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board of the 10th term.

Mr. Michał Rospędek is a graduate of the AGH University of Science and Technology in Kraków. In 2009, he earned the M.A. Eng. title, majoring in Mining and Geology at the Faculty of Geology, Geophysics and Environmental Protection. He also completed postgraduate studies: 'Drilling technologies in opening of deposits and geoengineering' at the AGH University of Science and Technology and 'Executive Master of Business Administration' at Collegium Humanum - Warsaw Management University.

In 2008-2012, he was employed in Tauron Wydobycie S.A., ZG Janina, in Libiąż at the position of underground geology specialist. In 2012-2014, he occupied the position of assistant documentation geologist in Linc Energy (Poland) Sp. z o.o. In 2015, he was employed at the Ministry of Energy, Mining Department, at the position of Chief Specialist. Since 2018 he has been the Head of the Hard Coal Mining Division at the Mining Department of the Ministry of State Assets.

He has qualifications to perform mining geologist activities, inter alia in underground mines, certified by the President of the State Mining Authority.

At the same time, the Company reports that in accordance with the submitted representation, Mr. Michał Rospędek is not listed in the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the National Court Register Act, is not involved in any activities competing with the Company's business and is not a partner in any civil law company or partnership, nor is he a member of any corporate body of a capital company, nor is he a member of any corporate body of any competitive legal persons.

Legal basis: § 5 Item 5 and § 10 of the Regulation issued by the Finance Minister on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 12:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
08:10aJASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Appointment of a JSW S.A. Supervisory Board Mem..
PU
10/22JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : JKH GKS Jastrzębie wins the Polish Super C..
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Information concerning the JSW Group's operatin..
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Retirement of Investment Certificates in the JS..
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : JSW congratulates Caritas
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : JSW supports the "Run for New Life"
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Framework for the Mining Industry
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : We have a drug for COVID-19 – thanks to m..
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : JSW cares for the health of the youngest ones
PU
10/20JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : “Run for New Life” supported by JSW
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 609 M 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net income 2020 -779 M -197 M -197 M
Net Debt 2020 155 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 827 M 461 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 30 762
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,39 PLN
Last Close Price 15,56 PLN
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wlodzimierz Herezniak CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Zalozinski Vice President-Financial Matters
Artur Dyczko Vice President-Technical Matters
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.-27.22%461
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-16.22%46 529
GLENCORE PLC-33.93%26 533
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-2.22%12 692
COAL INDIA LIMITED-47.55%9 179
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.19%6 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group