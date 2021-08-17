Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A.
  News
  Summary
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.

(JSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2021

08/17/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2021 17-08-2021

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Group for the H1 2021 which will take place on August 20, 2021 (Friday) at 12:30 (CET).

The broadcast in English will be available online at: https://platforma.livingmedia.pl/jsw/210308002/ Recording of the presentation will be also published on JSW website on place: Webcast
The formula of online presentation enables asking questions - [email protected] .

To enable proper reception of the broadcast, your computer should meet the following requirements:

  • Adobe Flash Player version 10 or higher (download)
  • Browser-enabled javascript
  • Internet connection with a minimum actual bandwidth of 512 kbps.

Should you have any technical problems receiving our videoconference broadcast, please contact your network administrator: [email protected]remove-this.livingmedia.pl

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 958 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
Net income 2021 413 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 1 273 M 329 M 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 376 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 30 679
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,27 PLN
Average target price 25,02 PLN
Spread / Average Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanislaw Prusek Chairman-Management Board & VP-Operations
Artur Wojtków Chief Financial Officer & VP-Economic Affairs
Ilona Deregowska Finance Director
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.43.62%1 130
GLENCORE PLC41.50%60 384
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.40%52 471
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED20.88%16 905
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED100.43%12 881
COAL INDIA LIMITED4.84%11 796