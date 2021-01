27-01-2021

Przedsiębiorstwo Gospodarki Wodnej i Rekultywacji built a modern greenfield plant for production of cement and mineral grouts for JSW mines over only 8 months. The plant was built in Czerwionka-Leszczyny on a site owned by PGWiR, a JSW Group company.

- The eight months from the construction decision to today's opening is a record-breaking time, but quite typical of JSW and this strategic investment project. Today's grout market is characterized by high quality and price diversification. Thanks to the project JSW's mines will receive deliveries that guarantee consistency and compliance with the expected technical requirements and parameters of the grouts, combined with full control and influence over their quality. In addition, their price will be stable and reasonable, and all this will have influence on the 'Efficiency' Program run in the company, said Artur Dyczko, acting President of the JSW SA Management Board.

The project is worth PLN 3.5 million net. In addition to modern warehouses, the plant has a modern, automated production line that can be operated by only two employees. The production capacity of the installation allows for production of 15 thousand tons of grout per year in a single-shift system, hence the plant is able to meet the demand of JSW's mines.

- The plant offers universal capacities supporting production of grouts based on cement, fly ash and aggregates of different fractions. This makes it possible, depending on the formula used, to produce grouts for mechanical lining, ordinary and reinforced shortcrete, and grouts for construction of dams and plugs, said Jan Przywara, President of the PGWiR SA Management Board, at the opening ceremony.