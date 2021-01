19-01-2021 - 13:55

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('Company') hereby announces the dates of publication of the Company's periodic reports in the financial year 2021:

Standalone and consolidated annual report for 2020 - 18 March 2021 Standalone report on payments to the public administration for the financial year 2020 - 18 March 2021 Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2021 - 20 May 2021 Consolidated report for H1 2021 - 19 August 2021 Consolidated quarterly report for Q3 2021 - 18 November 2021

At the same time, the Company hereby reports that:

- Pursuant to § 62 Section 1 of the Regulation issued by the Finance Minister on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent ('Regulation') it will not publish standalone quarterly reports. Accordingly the consolidated quarterly reports will contain quarterly financial information.

- Pursuant to § 62 Section 3 of the Regulation, it will not publish its standalone half-year report and accordingly the consolidated half-year report will contain the condensed half-year financial statements and report of the entity authorized to audit financial reports;

- Pursuant to § 79 section 2 of the Regulation, it will not publish its consolidated quarterly report for Q4 2020 and for Q2 2021.

All the periodic reports will be published on the Company's website ( www.jsw.pl ) in the Investor Relations/Stock Exchange Reports/Periodic Reports tab.

Legal basis: § 80 item 1 of the Regulation issued by the Finance Minister on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.