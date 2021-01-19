Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Statement regarding media reports about irregularities in JSW Innowacje

15-01-2021

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa hereby declares that it strongly objects to the defamation of the Company's good name and that, if necessary, it will take appropriate legal steps to prevent it.

The information appearing in the articles published in the 'Puls Biznesu' daily on 5 and 11 January this year contains false information about the results of the audit carried out in JSW Innowacje, including, among others, groundless suggestions that allegedly PLN 80 million of JSW's investments have been wasted. We categorically deny this information, and so does the Dentons Law Firm that carried out the audit referred to by the author of the Puls Biznesu articles. The Law Firm has issued a pertinent statement in this matter.

In 2020, the JSW SA Management Board initiated audit procedures and ordered Dentons to prepare an independent report on the operation of JSW Innowacje. After collecting the document, a decision was made to forward it to the Regional Prosecution Office in Katowice to examine whether there were any cases of mismanagement in JSW Innowacje. All procedures and formalities have been completed.

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa represents that legal consequences will be drawn and compensation demands will be made against all entities that disseminate false information breaching the Company's personal rights and tarnishing its good name.