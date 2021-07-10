Log in
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.

(JSW)
  Report
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Changes in the Management Board

07/10/2021 | 03:34am EDT
Changes in the Management Board 09-07-2021

On 9 July the JSW Supervisory Board adopted resolutions to dismiss the following persons from the Company's Management Board: Barbara Piontek, the acting President of the Management Board, Tomasz Duda, the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Development and Włodzimierz Hereźniak, the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Sales.

At the same time, Jarosław Jędrysek, the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Financial Matters tendered his resignation for personal reasons.

Moreover, the Company's Supervisory Board has entrusted Stanisław Prusek of the JSW SA Supervisory Board with acting in the capacity of the President of the Management Board of the 10th term of office. The period of secondment has been set for the time from 9 July 2021 to 8 October 2021 inclusively, though for no longer than until the time when the new President of the Management Board is appointed. Stanisław Prusek will also assume the duties of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Technical and Operational Matters. In turn, Michał Rospędek of the JSW Supervisory Board will assume the duties of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Sales and also of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Development.

Artur Wojtków will discharge the duties of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Financial Matters. During this period he will also continue to serve as the JSW Management Board member responsible For Employment and Social Policy.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 07:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 958 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
Net income 2021 413 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2021 1 273 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 286 M 1 118 M 1 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 30 679
Free-Float 44,8%
Managers and Directors
Barbara Piontek Chief Executive Officer
Jaroslaw Jedrysek Chief Financial Officer
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Jacek Plutecki Director-Investment & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.40.66%1 099
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.19%59 687
GLENCORE PLC37.08%58 064
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED11.13%18 787
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED87.98%13 942
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.97%12 363