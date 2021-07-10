Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Changes in the Management Board

09-07-2021

On 9 July the JSW Supervisory Board adopted resolutions to dismiss the following persons from the Company's Management Board: Barbara Piontek, the acting President of the Management Board, Tomasz Duda, the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Development and Włodzimierz Hereźniak, the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Sales.

At the same time, Jarosław Jędrysek, the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Financial Matters tendered his resignation for personal reasons.

Moreover, the Company's Supervisory Board has entrusted Stanisław Prusek of the JSW SA Supervisory Board with acting in the capacity of the President of the Management Board of the 10th term of office. The period of secondment has been set for the time from 9 July 2021 to 8 October 2021 inclusively, though for no longer than until the time when the new President of the Management Board is appointed. Stanisław Prusek will also assume the duties of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Technical and Operational Matters. In turn, Michał Rospędek of the JSW Supervisory Board will assume the duties of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Sales and also of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Development.

Artur Wojtków will discharge the duties of the Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Financial Matters. During this period he will also continue to serve as the JSW Management Board member responsible For Employment and Social Policy.