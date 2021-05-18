Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the Q1 2021

18-05-2021

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Group for the Q1 2021 which will take place on May 21, 2021 (Friday) at 12:00 (CET).

The broadcast in English will be available online at: https://platforma.livingmedia.pl/jsw/210308002/

Recording of the presentation will be also published on JSW website on place: Webcast

The formula of online presentation enables asking questions - [email protected]remove-this.jsw.pl .

To enable proper reception of the broadcast, your computer should meet the following requirements:

Adobe Flash Player version 10 or higher (download)

Browser-enabled javascript

Internet connection with a minimum actual bandwidth of 512 kbps.

Should you have any technical problems receiving our videoconference broadcast, please contact your network administrator: [email protected]remove-this.livingmedia.pl