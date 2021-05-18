Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.

(JSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the Q1 2021

05/18/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the Q1 2021 18-05-2021

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Group for the Q1 2021 which will take place on May 21, 2021 (Friday) at 12:00 (CET).

The broadcast in English will be available online at: https://platforma.livingmedia.pl/jsw/210308002/

Recording of the presentation will be also published on JSW website on place: Webcast
The formula of online presentation enables asking questions - [email protected]remove-this.jsw.pl .

To enable proper reception of the broadcast, your computer should meet the following requirements:

  • Adobe Flash Player version 10 or higher (download)
  • Browser-enabled javascript
  • Internet connection with a minimum actual bandwidth of 512 kbps.

Should you have any technical problems receiving our videoconference broadcast, please contact your network administrator: [email protected]remove-this.livingmedia.pl

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
04:05aJASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW C..
PU
05/13JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : We support future Champions of Poland
PU
05/13JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : JSW S.A. joins the “Two Hours for Family..
PU
05/13JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : JSW will not buy and will not take over free o..
PU
05/09JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : Statement
PU
05/07JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : Social dialogue – new quality in JSW
PU
05/05JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : Nearly 4 thousand people willing to be vaccina..
PU
05/05JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : Wishes for cokers and metallurgists
PU
05/04JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : We remember. Anniversary of the mining disaste..
PU
04/29JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A  : We vaccinate the JSW S.A. staff - Registration..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 959 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
Net income 2020 -1 478 M -398 M -398 M
Net Debt 2020 206 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 693 M 989 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 30 695
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,35 PLN
Last Close Price 31,45 PLN
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target -19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barbara Piontek Chief Executive Officer
Jaroslaw Jedrysek Chief Financial Officer
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Jacek Plutecki Director-Investment & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.21.19%989
GLENCORE PLC39.55%60 575
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED18.63%58 623
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED27.19%17 892
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED105.15%13 492
COAL INDIA LIMITED8.38%12 349