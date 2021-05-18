Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the Q1 2021
The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Group for the Q1 2021 which will take place on May 21, 2021 (Friday) at 12:00 (CET).
