Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the JSW S.A. on 19 February 2021

Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A.
on 19 February 2021
Resolution No. 1
adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
of the company doing business as Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Jastrzębie-Zdrój
of 19 February 2021
on electing the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A., acting pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 25 of the Articles of Association of JSW S.A., hereby resolves as follows:
§1
Mr. Andrzej Leganowicz is elected to be the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
§2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
The outcome of the vote on the resolution taken in a secret ballot was as follows:
- total number of valid votes cast: 70,255,836 (1 share = 1 vote), which represents 59.8372208483 % of the share capital,
- number of votes cast "in favor" of the resolution: 70,255,836
- number of votes cast "against" the resolution: 0
- number of votes "abstaining": 0
adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
of the company doing business as Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Jastrzębie-Zdrój
of 19 February 2021
on electing the Election Committee.
The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A. hereby resolves as follows:
The outcome of the vote on the resolution taken in an open ballot was as follows:
- total number of valid votes cast: 70,255,837 (1 share = 1 vote), which represents 59.8372217000 % of the share capital,
- number of votes cast "in favor" of the resolution: 65,985,748
- number of votes cast "against" the resolution: 0
- number of votes "abstaining": 4,270,089
adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the company doing business as Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Jastrzębie-Zdrój
of 19 February 2021
on accepting the agenda for the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A. hereby resolves as follows:
§1
The following agenda is hereby adopted:
1. Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
2. Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
3. Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and is capable of adopting resolutions.
4. Select the Election Committee of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
5. Accept the agenda for the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
6. Adopt a resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A.
7. Close the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
§2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
The outcome of the vote on the resolution taken in an open ballot was as follows:
- total number of valid votes cast: 70,255,837 (1 share = 1 vote), which represents 59.8372217000 % of the share capital,
- number of votes cast "in favor" of the resolution: 70,255,837
- number of votes cast "against" the resolution: 0
- number of votes "abstaining": 0
Resolution No. 4
adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
of the company doing business as Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Jastrzębie-Zdrój
of 19 February 2021
on: S.A.
amendments to the Articles of Association of Jastrzębska Spółka WęglowaPursuant to § 26 section 1 item 4) of the Company's Articles of Association, the
Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A. hereby resolves as follows:
§1
To amend the Company's Articles of Association as follows:
1) the following current wording of § 11 section 4:
"4. A Management Board Member submits his/her resignation to another Management
Board Member or a commercial proxy with a copy to the Supervisory Board and the Minister of Energy for his/her information as long as the State Treasury remains a shareholder of the Company."
shall be amended to read as follows:
"4. A Management Board Member submits his/her resignation to another Management
Board Member or a commercial proxy with a copy to the Supervisory Board and the State Treasury - represented by the competent Minister exercising the rights attached to the
State Treasury's shares as long as the State Treasury remains a shareholder of the Company."
2) the following current wording of § 11 section 14:
"14. An announcement about a recruitment procedure is published on the Company's website and in the Public Information Bulletin of the Ministry of Energy."
shall be amended to read as follows:
"14. An announcement about a recruitment procedure is published on the Company's website and in the Public Information Bulletin of the authority providing services to the competent Minister exercising the rights attached to the State Treasury's shares."
3) the following current wording of § 15 section 2:
"2. Supervisory Board members shall be appointed for a joint term of office, which lasts three years. The mandate of a Supervisory Board member appointed before the end of the term of office of the Supervisory Board shall expire simultaneously with the expiration of the mandates of the remaining Supervisory Board members."
