Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the JSW S.A. on 19 February 2021

Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A.

on 19 February 2021

Resolution No. 1

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Spółka Akcyjna

on electing the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A., acting pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 25 of the Articles of Association of JSW S.A., hereby resolves as follows:

§1

Mr. Andrzej Leganowicz is elected to be the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

§2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The outcome of the vote on the resolution taken in a secret ballot was as follows:

- total number of valid votes cast: 70,255,836 (1 share = 1 vote), which represents 59.8372208483 % of the share capital,

- number of votes cast "in favor" of the resolution: 70,255,836

- number of votes cast "against" the resolution: 0

- number of votes "abstaining": 0

on electing the Election Committee.

The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A. hereby resolves as follows:

I. Refrain from electing members of the election committee due to the absence of candidates.

II. This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The outcome of the vote on the resolution taken in an open ballot was as follows:

- total number of valid votes cast: 70,255,837 (1 share = 1 vote), which represents 59.8372217000 % of the share capital,

- number of votes cast "in favor" of the resolution: 65,985,748

- number of votes cast "against" the resolution: 0

- number of votes "abstaining": 4,270,089

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa Spółka Akcyjna

of 19 February 2021

on accepting the agenda for the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A. hereby resolves as follows:

§1

The following agenda is hereby adopted:

1. Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

2. Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

3. Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and is capable of adopting resolutions.

4. Select the Election Committee of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

5. Accept the agenda for the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

6. Adopt a resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A.

7. Close the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

§2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The outcome of the vote on the resolution taken in an open ballot was as follows:

- total number of valid votes cast: 70,255,837 (1 share = 1 vote), which represents 59.8372217000 % of the share capital,

- number of votes cast "in favor" of the resolution: 70,255,837

- number of votes cast "against" the resolution: 0

- number of votes "abstaining": 0

Resolution No. 4

on: S.A.

amendments to the Articles of Association of Jastrzębska Spółka WęglowaPursuant to § 26 section 1 item 4) of the Company's Articles of Association, the

Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of JSW S.A. hereby resolves as follows:

§1

To amend the Company's Articles of Association as follows: