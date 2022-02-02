Log in
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 06:36:49 pm
0.021 AUD   --.--%
01/27Jatcorp Shares Climb 11% on Co-Branding Deal With Pinnacle Laboratories
MT
01/26JATCORP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JAT
PU
01/19JATCORP : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jatcorp : Application for quotation of securities - JAT

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

JATCORP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

JAT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,000,000

25/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

JATCORP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

122826242

1.3

ASX issuer code

JAT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

JATAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

JAT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

5,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

5,000,000

Wilton Yao

JIN & YAO INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 25/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

5,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personalFor

Tranche 1 performance rights converted to ordinary shares upon satisfaction of performance hurdle.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.017000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jatcorp Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
