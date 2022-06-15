Jatcorp : Rights Issue Offer Document 06/15/2022 | 01:23am EDT Send by mail :

Jatcorp Limited ACN 122 826 242 OFFER BOOKLET Non-Renounceable Rights Issue A 1-for-6non-renounceable rights issue offer by Jatcorp Limited ACN 122 826 242 of up to approximately 356,850,263 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of 1.2c per share to raise up to approximately $4.28 million (before costs). The rights issue is not underwritten. Last date for acceptance and payment: 5pm (Sydney time) on 29 June 2022 This Offer Booklet is an important document and requires your immediate attention. This document and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form should be read in their entirety. If you are in any doubt about what to do, you should consult your stockbroker,solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser without delay. - 1 - 1. Introduction to the Rights Issue For personal use only 1.1 Key details & use of funds As announced on Wednesday, 8 June 2022, the Company invites all Eligible Shareholders to participate in the Rights Issue on the basis of 1 New Share for every 6 Shares held at 7pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date at the Issue Price per New Share. As the Rights Issue is not underwritten, there is a risk that not all New Shares will be issued by the Company and therefore there is no certainty that the full amount of approximately $4.28 million sought by the Company under the Rights Issue will be raised. The funds raised under the Rights Issue (assuming that the Company raises the full amount of approximately $4.28 million sought under the Rights Issue) will be used by the Company for the following purposes and in the following approximate amounts: # Purpose Amount 1. Purchase of inventory, manufacture of co-branding products and $2.28 million working capital Production at the ANMA manufacturing facility is increasing on a month- by-month basis and is expected to accelerate with Covid 19 related lockdowns in China being eased. Funding the production and export of co-branded products to be distributed in the US and Europe by Saputo. 2. Final instalments of ANMA purchase price $2 million The final instalments of the ANMA purchase price remains outstanding and additional funding will allow those payments to be completed. Additional New Shares

Under the Rights Issue, Eligible Shareholders may also apply for " Additional New Shares " (i.e. New Shares in excess of their pro rata entitlement under the Rights Issue ( Entitlement )). The allocation of Additional New Shares and any scale back will be subject to availability of Additional New Shares and will occur in the Company's absolute discretion 1 . Issue Price

The Issue Price represents a 20% discount to the last traded price of Shares on ASX on Tuesday, 7 June 2022 and, an approximately 22.3% discount to the VWAP of Shares for the month prior to the announcement of the Rights Issue. Rights Issue pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act

The Rights Issue is being conducted by the Company in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ( Corporations Act ) without the issue of a prospectus or 1 Please note that Additional New Shares will only be allocated to you if there are sufficient New Shares from Eligible Shareholders who do not take up their Entitlement in full or from New Shares that would have been offered to Ineligible Shareholders had they been eligible to participate in the Rights Issue. 2 - For personal use only other disclosure document under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. Accordingly, this Offer Booklet is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under the Corporations Act (or any other Australian or foreign law) and has not been (and will not be) lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The Company is a "disclosing entity" for the purpose of section 111AC of the Corporations Act and as such it is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under section 674 of the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules of ASX Limited (ASX) (Listing Rules). These obligations require the Company to notify ASX of information about specified events and matters as they arise for the purpose of ASX making that information available to the securities exchange conducted by ASX. In particular, the Company is required (subject to certain limited exceptions) to notify ASX immediately once it is or becomes aware of information concerning the Company which a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the Shares. For the Company to rely on the disclosure exemption in section 708AA of the Corporations Act, the Company is required to lodge a "cleansing notice" under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act. That notice is required to: set out any information that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require, and would reasonably expect to find in a disclosure document, for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares; and state the potential effect of the issue of the New Shares on the control of the Company and the consequences of that effect. The Company lodged the requisite cleansing notice in respect of the Rights Issue with ASX on Wednesday, 8 June 2022. Neither ASX nor the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) take any responsibility for the contents of this Offer Booklet. 1.5 Timetable The Rights Issue will be conducted in accordance with the following indicative timetable: Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice for Wednesday, 8 June 2022 Rights Issue with ASX "Ex" Date (i.e. the date on and from which Shares trade Friday, 10 June 2022 on ASX without an Entitlement) Record Date (i.e. the time and date for determining 7pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 14 June Entitlements) 2022 Despatch of Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Wednesday, 15 June 2022 Acceptance Form to Eligible Shareholders Rights Issue Opening Date Wednesday, 15 June 2022 - 3 - For personal use only Rights Issue Closing Date 5pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 Trading in New Shares on ASX on a "deferred settlement Thursday, 30 June 2022 basis" begins Announcement of results of Rights Issue as required by Friday, 1 July 2022 paragraph 2 of Appendix 7A of the Listing Rules Issue of New Shares to successful applicants under the Friday, 1 July 2022 Rights Issue Trading in New Shares on ASX on a normal ("T+2") Monday, 4 July 2022 settlement basis begins Note: This timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules, to change the dates, including the Closing Date and to accept late Applications under the Rights Issue (either generally, or in particular cases) without notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the anticipated date for the issue of the New Shares. References in the timetable (or elsewhere in this Offer Booklet) to "New Shares" includes a reference to "Additional New Shares" if the context requires. 1.6 Shortfall Any New Shares offered under the Rights Issue that are not subscribed for by Eligible Shareholders will form part of the shortfall (Shortfall). The Directors reserve the right, subject to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules, to allocate any Shortfall to Eligible Shareholders that apply for Additional New Shares or otherwise, to place any remaining Shortfall at their discretion within 3 months after the Closing Date (on the same conditions as New Shares including the issue of Rights Options and at a price not less than the Issue Price). JAT will engage Everblu Capital Pty Ltd (Everblu) to assist in placement of the Shortfall. Everblu will be paid a fee of 5% of the Shortfall proceeds raised plus, subject to shareholder approval, a Lead Manager Fee of 125 million options on the same terms as the Rights Options. Everblu will also be paid, subject to shareholder approval, 125 million options on the same terms as the Rights Options upon the successful raising of a minimum of $3 million under the Entitlement Offer inclusive of any Shortfall. - 4 - 2. Details of the Rights Issue 2.1 The Rights Issue For personal use only The Company is making a pro rata non-renounceablenon-underwritten rights issue offer of New Shares to Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for up to 1 New Share for every 6 Shares held at 7pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date at the Issue Price(Rights Issue). Fractional entitlements to New Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole New Share. Investors will also receive 1 free option (Rights Option) for every 1 New Share issued, each Rights Option being exercisable at 3.2c and expiring on the same date as the options (Placement Options) approved by shareholders at the general meeting of the Company on 3 June 2022. The Rights Options will be the same class as the Placement Options and it is intended to apply to the ASX for listing of the Rights Options. Your Entitlement to New Shares under the Rights Issue is shown on your Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Details on how to accept your Entitlement (or part of it) are set out in Section 3. This Offer Booklet will be sent to Eligible Shareholders on or about Wednesday, 15 June 2022 together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. 2.2 Size of the Rights Issue The total number of New Shares that may be issued under the Rights Issue (and any subsequent placement of any Shortfall) will be approximately 356 million (noting that the exact number depends on the effect of rounding on individual holdings). The table below sets out, for illustrative purposes only, the Company's Share capital structure (i.e. before the Rights Issue) together with the impact of the proposed issue of the New Shares under the Rights Issue. Total number of Shares on issue as at 7pm (Sydney time) on 2,141,101,576 Monday 6 June 2022 Maximum number of New Shares that may be issued under the 356,850,263 Rights Issue Total number of Shares on issue on completion of the Rights Issue 2,497,951,839 (assuming that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed)2 Number of New Shares that may be issued under the Rights Issue 178,425,131 (assuming that the Rights Issue is 50% subscribed for) Total number of Shares on issue on completion of the Rights Issue 2,319,526,707 (assuming that the Rights Issue is 50% subscribed for) Note: The figures in the above table (which are subject to the minor effects of rounding) assume that no options and performance rights are exercised and/or that the Company does not issue any further Shares in either case before the Record Date. If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed for, the effect of the Rights Issue will be to increase the number of Shares on issue by approximately 356.8 million and increase the cash held by the Company by approximately $4.28 million (before costs of the Rights Issue). If the Rights Issue is 50% subscribed for, the effect of the Rights Issue will be to increase the - 5 -

