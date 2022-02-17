Jatcorp : Share Purchase Plan Offer Document

An offer to Eligible Shareholders to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in Jatcorp Limited without paying any brokerage or transaction costs
This is an important document.
The Offer does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of each Eligible Shareholder. Accordingly, before making a decision on whether or not to accept the Offer, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser.
If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please call the Company Secretary on 0411 713 555.
This document is not a prospectus or other disclosure document under the Corporations Act.
Letter from the Chairman
15 February 2022
Dear Shareholders
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OFFER
On behalf of the Board of Jatcorp Limited (JAT), I am pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in the JAT Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP provides each Eligible Shareholder with an opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in JAT (Shares). Participation is optional. Shares purchased under the SPP (SPP Shares) will be issued at 1.9c per share. There are no brokerage or transaction costs associated with participating in the SPP. JAT is targeting to raise up to $6 million under the SPP. In our absolute discretion, we may issue more or less SPP Shares than that target amount. If we receive Applications for more SPP Shares than we decide to issue, we may scale back Applications for SPP Shares in our absolute discretion. In the event of a scale- back, the value of SPP Shares allocated to you may be less than the Parcel you initially applied for. If this occurs, any excess money will be refunded to you, without interest. Any scale-back of Applications will be conducted having regard to the shareholdings of Eligible Shareholders as at the Record Date, being 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 15 February 2022, who applied for SPP Shares.
The directors have decided to raise capital in order to reduce debt and fund working capital. As disclosed in the quarterly activities report and the appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021, revenue for the current year has increased from the previous year and JAT generated excess cash from its operations in the quarter ended 31 December 2021. The directors expect the upward trend in revenue will continue. By reducing debt, JAT's interest costs will be significantly reduced and more funds will be available to meet the expected increases in inventory required to meet production requirements for initiatives including Oceania (see ASX announcement dated 3 November 2021) and CocoSoul/Saputo (see ASX announcement dated 27 January 2021).
To be eligible to participate in the SPP, you must have been a registered holder of Shares at the Record Date and shown on the Register to have an address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholder). Details of the SPP Offer, including how to apply, are on pages 4 and 5. The fastest and easiest way to apply and pay is by BPAY® or, for Eligible Shareholders in New Zealand, by electronic funds transfer. We recommend that payments are made via BPAY® wherever possible. Please ensure that the Registrar receives your Application and Application payment by the Closing Date (expected to be 5.00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 4 March 2022). This SPP Booklet sets out the details and the terms and conditions of the SPP and I encourage you to read it carefully and in full, and to seek your own financial and taxation advice in relation to the SPP Offer, before making a decision on whether to participate. If you have any additional questions you can call JAT's SPP Information Line (see details in the Corporate Directory at the back of this SPP Booklet). On behalf of the Board of JAT, I thank you for your continued support.
Eligible Shareholders may apply for a parcel of New Shares from a minimum value of $1,000 to a maximum value of $30,000 (subject to any scale back) irrespective of the size of an eligible shareholder's existing shareholding. Applications can be made to purchase a parcel of Shares with a dollar amount of $1,000, $2,000, $3,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000 and $30,000.
Participation in the SPP is optional and the right to participate is not transferable.
You should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other independent professional adviser to evaluate whether or not to participate in the SPP.
On behalf of the JAT Board, I invite you to consider this investment opportunity and thank you for your ongoing support of our company.
Important Notices
The offer of Shares under the SPP is made in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 which grants relief from the requirement in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to issue a disclosure document for the SPP.
The Board recommends that you read the terms and conditions of the SPP attached to this letter carefully and in their entirety before deciding whether to participate in the SPP.
In particular, you should note the future market price of Shares is uncertain and may rise or fall. This means the price you pay for New Shares may be either higher or lower than the Share price trading on ASX at the time the New Shares are issued to you under the SPP, with the effect that the value of your investment in Shares could rise or fall.
This letter does not provide financial advice and has been prepared without taking account of any person's investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. If you are in any doubt about the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial, taxation or other professional adviser before participating in the SPP.
Further Information
If you have any questions in relation to the SPP please contact the Company Secretary on 0411 713 555.
Yours sincerely,
Brett Crowley
Chairman
SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT DATES
Record date
15 February 2022
Opening date and date that this booklet is
18 February 2022
forwarded to investors
Closing date
4 March 2022
SPP results announcement
8 March 2022
Issue date
9 March 2022
Holding statements dispatched to shareholders
10 March 2022
SPP shares commence trading on ASX
10 March 2022
This timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right, subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act, to alter the above dates at its discretion, without prior notice, including extending the Closing Date or accepting late Applications, either generally or in particular cases, or to withdrawing the SPP without prior notice. Applicants are encouraged to submit their Application Forms as soon as possible. No cooling-off rights apply to Applications submitted under the SPP. The commencement of quotation of New Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX.
USE OF FUNDS
Funds raised under the SPP will be used to reduce debt and fund working capital.
Key steps
Step 1: Read the terms and conditions of the SPP in full and consult your financial or other professional adviser. There is no requirement to participate in the SPP. Participation in the SPP is entirely voluntary.
Step 2: Are you an Eligible Shareholder?
You are eligible to apply for the New Shares if:
your registered address in the Company's register of members is in Australia or New
Zealand; and
you were registered as a holder of Shares in the Company as at 7:00pm Sydney time on 15 February 2022 (Record Date).
The Offer is not being extended to any Shareholder, as at the Record Date, whose registered address is not situated in Australia or New Zealand. Neither these terms and conditions nor the Application Form constitutes an offer in the United States (or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons).
Step 3: Each shareholder may apply for a parcel of New Shares from a minimum value of $1,000 to a maximum value of $30,000 (subject to any scale back) irrespective of the size of an eligible shareholder's existing shareholding (see section 6).
You may not subscribe for more than $30,000 of New Shares even if you have several Shareholdings.
Step 4: To apply for New Shares under the Share Purchase Plan, Eligible Shareholders must (see section 9):
complete the Application Form attached to these terms and conditions; and
make a BPAY® payment by using the personalised reference number shown on your Application Form, which is required to identify your holding.
Questions
If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please contact the Company Secretary on 0411 713 555.
