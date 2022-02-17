Jatcorp : Share Purchase Plan Offer Document

Letter from the Chairman

15 February 2022

Dear Shareholders

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OFFER

On behalf of the Board of Jatcorp Limited (JAT), I am pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in the JAT Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP provides each Eligible Shareholder with an opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in JAT (Shares). Participation is optional. Shares purchased under the SPP (SPP Shares) will be issued at 1.9c per share. There are no brokerage or transaction costs associated with participating in the SPP. JAT is targeting to raise up to $6 million under the SPP. In our absolute discretion, we may issue more or less SPP Shares than that target amount. If we receive Applications for more SPP Shares than we decide to issue, we may scale back Applications for SPP Shares in our absolute discretion. In the event of a scale- back, the value of SPP Shares allocated to you may be less than the Parcel you initially applied for. If this occurs, any excess money will be refunded to you, without interest. Any scale-back of Applications will be conducted having regard to the shareholdings of Eligible Shareholders as at the Record Date, being 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 15 February 2022, who applied for SPP Shares.

The directors have decided to raise capital in order to reduce debt and fund working capital. As disclosed in the quarterly activities report and the appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021, revenue for the current year has increased from the previous year and JAT generated excess cash from its operations in the quarter ended 31 December 2021. The directors expect the upward trend in revenue will continue. By reducing debt, JAT's interest costs will be significantly reduced and more funds will be available to meet the expected increases in inventory required to meet production requirements for initiatives including Oceania (see ASX announcement dated 3 November 2021) and CocoSoul/Saputo (see ASX announcement dated 27 January 2021).

To be eligible to participate in the SPP, you must have been a registered holder of Shares at the Record Date and shown on the Register to have an address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholder). Details of the SPP Offer, including how to apply, are on pages 4 and 5. The fastest and easiest way to apply and pay is by BPAY® or, for Eligible Shareholders in New Zealand, by electronic funds transfer. We recommend that payments are made via BPAY® wherever possible. Please ensure that the Registrar receives your Application and Application payment by the Closing Date (expected to be 5.00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 4 March 2022). This SPP Booklet sets out the details and the terms and conditions of the SPP and I encourage you to read it carefully and in full, and to seek your own financial and taxation advice in relation to the SPP Offer, before making a decision on whether to participate. If you have any additional questions you can call JAT's SPP Information Line (see details in the Corporate Directory at the back of this SPP Booklet). On behalf of the Board of JAT, I thank you for your continued support.

Eligible Shareholders may apply for a parcel of New Shares from a minimum value of $1,000 to a maximum value of $30,000 (subject to any scale back) irrespective of the size of an eligible shareholder's existing shareholding. Applications can be made to purchase a parcel of Shares with a dollar amount of $1,000, $2,000, $3,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000 and $30,000.

Participation in the SPP is optional and the right to participate is not transferable.

