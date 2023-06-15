Advanced search
    JATT   KYG507521071

JATT ACQUISITION CORP

(JATT)
8.085 USD   +1.06%
Jatt Acquisition : Corporate Overview 15 June 2023
PU
05/03Jatt Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/06Jatt Acquisition : INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K
PU
JATT Acquisition : Corporate Overview 15 June 2023

06/15/2023
zurabio

Corporate Overview

Building the Next Immunology Leader

Last Updated: June 2023

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "would," "seem," "seek," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability.

Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of Zura Bio's recent filings with the SEC. These filings would identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Zura Bio's control and are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Zura Bio; (2) volatility in the price of Zura Bio's securities; (3) the ability of Zura Bio to successfully conduct research and development activities, grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers, and retain key employees; (4) costs related to financing transactions and the ongoing costs relating to operating as a public company; (5) changes in the applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Zura Bio may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Zura Bio operates; (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; (9) the potential inability of Zura Bio to raise additional capital needed to pursue its business objectives or to achieve efficiencies regarding other costs; (10) the enforceability of Zura Bio's intellectual property, including its patents, and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others, cyber security risks or potential breaches of data security; and (11) other risks and uncertainties described in the Registration Statement and such other documents filed by Zura Bio from time to time with

the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic or other unanticipated global disruption events, which may continue to cause economic uncertainty. Zura Bio cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive or exhaustive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Zura Bio gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Zura Bio does not undertake or accept any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investment Highlights

Experienced and proven leadership

  • Experienced drug developers and asset hunters led by ex-Arena leaders
  • Product approvals & commercialization
  • Significant corporate transactions

Track Record of Execution

  • Deep relationships with KOL community
  • Prior CRO leadership history within team enhances our Sponsor status
  • Recent precedent of on-time execution in crowded I&I spaces (UC, AD, etc.) includes absorbing COVID impact without delays

Multiple Phase 2 programs

  • Validated mechanisms pursuing innovative new development paths
  • Potential Best-in-Class attributes combined with strategic clinical development to enhance differentiation

Strong and committed financial backing with long-term alignment

  • Investors aligned with long-term commitment
  • Successful PIPE transformation and private placement financing resulting in total cash and cash equivalents of approximately $120 million1

1. The Private Placement resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $80.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company

Abbreviations: AD, Atopic Dermatitis; CRO, Contract Research Organization; KOL, Key Opinion Leader;

UC, Ulcerative colitis

Zura Company Timeline

APRIL 2023

Zura concurrently announced PIPE

financing and in-license of Tibulizumab,

an anti-IL-17 / BAFF, from Eli Lilly

DECEMBER 2022

JANUARY 2022

Zura in-licensed Torudokimab, an

Zura is established

anti-IL-33 antibody, from Eli Lilly**

JUNE 2023

Zura Completes Approximately

$80 Million Financing

2022

2023

MARCH 2022

Zura in-licensedZB-168, an anti-

IL7Rα antibody, from Pfizer*

  1. Pfizer conducted Phase 1b studies in Type 1 Diabetes
  1. Eli Lilly conducted Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies of Torudokimab in Atopic Dermatitis

MARCH 2023

Zura completed business combination transaction with JATT Acquisition Corp; shares began trading under ticker ZURA on the NASDAQ

An Experienced Leadership Team from A to Z

Amit Munshi

Someit Sidhu M.D.

Chris Cabell M.D.

Kim Davis

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Chief Medical Officer and

Chief Legal Officer

Head of Research and Development

Verender Badial

Mike Howell Ph.D.

Gary Whale Ph.D.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Scientific Officer and

Chief Technology Officer

Head of Translational Science

Disclaimer

Zura Bio Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
