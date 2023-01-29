Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited is a Public Limited Company, and has a privilege of being one of the pioneer sugar mills of Pakistan. Initially it was setup by THAL Development Corporation of Pakistan which was later privatized and was listed as on December, 1973 at Pakistan Stock Exchange LimitedThe Mill has been in operation for the past 69 years.
Current sponsors acquired the Company in March 2013 by taking over the assets and liabilities, paying-off the old sponsors, injecting Rs. 1
billion as sponsors' loan (on an interest free basis)and renamed the
Mill as Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited after its hometown.
This takeover enabled the Company to settle previous bank /grower/creditor debts. A major Balancing, Modernization andReplacement of Machinery has been carried out thus enabling the Company to achieve stated capacity to 7,000 TCD of its currently operating crushing line-II, in addition to non-operating crushing line -I having stated capacity to 5,500 TCD.
Company Brief
Company Name
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited
Company Symbol on PSX
JSML
Registered Office
125-B,Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot
Lakhpat, Lahore
Mills
Jauharabad, District Khushab
Credit Rating
Long Term: BBB+ & Short Term: A2
[Agency: PACRA]
Outlook: Stable
Authorized Capital
Rs. 700.000 Million
Paid-up Capital [30-Sept-2022]
Rs. 341.285 Million
Market Capitalization [30-Sept-2022]
Rs. 499.390 Million
Volume of Trade
2.3 Million Number of Shares
Name of Holding Company
Cane Processing (Pvt) Limited
Shareholding of Associated Companies,
63.66 Percent i.e. 21.726 Million Number of
Undertakings and Related Parties
Shares
NIT, Banks, Insurance Companies and
3.72 Percent i.e. 1.270 Million Number of
Mutual Funds
Shares
Free Float
35.39 Percent i.e. 12.081 Million Number of
Shares
Contribution to National Exchequer
Rs. 915.580 Million [In Shape of Direct Taxes]
Operational Highlights
Descriptions
Units
FY2021/22
FY2020/21
YOY Change
Working Days
Days
146
124
17.74%
Sugarcane Crushed
M. Tons
872,378
533,772
63.44%
Sugar Produced
M. Tons
85,774
52,925
62.07%
Sugar Recovery
Percentage
9.83
9.91
(0.8%)
Sugar Sold
M. Tons
61,992
55,550
11.60%
Molasses Produced
M. Tons
34,909
22,923
52.29%
Molasses Recovery
Percentage
4.00
4.23
(5.44%)
Bagasse Produced
M. Tons
251,897
160,132
57.31%
V.F. Cake Produced
M. Tons
25,946
15,871
63.48%
