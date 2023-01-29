Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    JSML   PK0019701017

JAUHARABAD SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(JSML)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
14.70 PKR   +2.73%
Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31-Dec-2022
PU
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session

01/29/2023
In Harmony with Nature

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

  • Company Brief
  • Operational Highlights
  • Financial Highlights
  • Future Prospect
  • Q & A Section

Company Brief

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited is a Public Limited Company, and has a privilege of being one of the pioneer sugar mills of Pakistan. Initially it was setup by THAL Development Corporation of Pakistan which was later privatized and was listed as on December, 1973 at Pakistan Stock Exchange LimitedThe Mill has been in operation for the past 69 years.

Current sponsors acquired the Company in March 2013 by taking over the assets and liabilities, paying-off the old sponsors, injecting Rs. 1

billion as sponsors' loan (on an interest free basis)and renamed the

Mill as Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited after its hometown.

This takeover enabled the Company to settle previous bank /grower/creditor debts. A major Balancing, Modernization andReplacement of Machinery has been carried out thus enabling the Company to achieve stated capacity to 7,000 TCD of its currently operating crushing line-II, in addition to non-operating crushing line -I having stated capacity to 5,500 TCD.

Company Brief

Company Name

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited

Company Symbol on PSX

JSML

Registered Office

125-B,Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot

Lakhpat, Lahore

Mills

Jauharabad, District Khushab

Credit Rating

Long Term: BBB+ & Short Term: A2

[Agency: PACRA]

Outlook: Stable

Authorized Capital

Rs. 700.000 Million

Paid-up Capital [30-Sept-2022]

Rs. 341.285 Million

Market Capitalization [30-Sept-2022]

Rs. 499.390 Million

Volume of Trade

2.3 Million Number of Shares

Name of Holding Company

Cane Processing (Pvt) Limited

Shareholding of Associated Companies,

63.66 Percent i.e. 21.726 Million Number of

Undertakings and Related Parties

Shares

NIT, Banks, Insurance Companies and

3.72 Percent i.e. 1.270 Million Number of

Mutual Funds

Shares

Free Float

35.39 Percent i.e. 12.081 Million Number of

Shares

Contribution to National Exchequer

Rs. 915.580 Million [In Shape of Direct Taxes]

Operational Highlights

Descriptions

Units

FY2021/22

FY2020/21

YOY Change

Working Days

Days

146

124

17.74%

Sugarcane Crushed

M. Tons

872,378

533,772

63.44%

Sugar Produced

M. Tons

85,774

52,925

62.07%

Sugar Recovery

Percentage

9.83

9.91

(0.8%)

Sugar Sold

M. Tons

61,992

55,550

11.60%

Molasses Produced

M. Tons

34,909

22,923

52.29%

Molasses Recovery

Percentage

4.00

4.23

(5.44%)

Bagasse Produced

M. Tons

251,897

160,132

57.31%

V.F. Cake Produced

M. Tons

25,946

15,871

63.48%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
