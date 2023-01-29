Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited is a Public Limited Company, and has a privilege of being one of the pioneer sugar mills of Pakistan. Initially it was setup by THAL Development Corporation of Pakistan which was later privatized and was listed as on December, 1973 at Pakistan Stock Exchange LimitedThe Mill has been in operation for the past 69 years.

Current sponsors acquired the Company in March 2013 by taking over the assets and liabilities, paying-off the old sponsors, injecting Rs. 1

billion as sponsors' loan (on an interest free basis)and renamed the

Mill as Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited after its hometown.

This takeover enabled the Company to settle previous bank /grower/creditor debts. A major Balancing, Modernization andReplacement of Machinery has been carried out thus enabling the Company to achieve stated capacity to 7,000 TCD of its currently operating crushing line-II, in addition to non-operating crushing line -I having stated capacity to 5,500 TCD.