ABOUT THiS REPORT

Humanity has never lived in such harmony with nature as We Do Today; in which nature, humankind, and business of corporate sector ﬂourish in harmony.

To live harmoniously with nature is to understand and accept the non-sentient reality of natural forces. The greater this understanding and acceptance, the greater the harmony.

Corporate Information

04

Financial Highlights

06

Key Performance Indicators

07

Directors' Report

08

Directors' Report (Urdu)

11

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

12

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

14

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

15

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

16

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

18

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

19

Jama Punji Information

Table of Contents

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 06:52:09 UTC.