  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    JSML   PK0019701017

JAUHARABAD SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(JSML)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
14.00 PKR   +0.07%
12:47aJauharabad Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-Mar-23
PU
01/29Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
01/29Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Resolutions passed and adopted by the Shareholders in their 54th Annual General Meeting held on 28th January 2023
PU
Jauharabad Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-Mar-23

05/29/2023 | 12:47am EDT
ABOUT THiS REPORT

Humanity has never lived in such harmony with nature as We Do Today; in which nature, humankind, and business of corporate sector ﬂourish in harmony.

To live harmoniously with nature is to understand and accept the non-sentient reality of natural forces. The greater this understanding and acceptance, the greater the harmony.

Corporate Information

04

Financial Highlights

06

Key Performance Indicators

07

Directors' Report

08

Directors' Report (Urdu)

11

Auditors' Review Report

12

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

14

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

16

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

17

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

18

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

20

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

21

Jama Punji Information

Table of Contents

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 04:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 180 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2022 128 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net Debt 2022 1 319 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 478 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Anwar Hussain Shahid Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Imran Ilyas Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Aamir Beg Chairman
Fateh Ullah Head-Technical
Amjad Mehmood General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAUHARABAD SUGAR MILLS LIMITED1.82%2
SÜDZUCKER AG1.10%3 608
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.36.12%2 566
COSUMAR SA1.03%1 773
ADECOAGRO S.A.9.53%973
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-1.71%952
