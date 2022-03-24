Javelin Minerals : Security Purchase Plan

Following the recent announcement by Javelin Minerals Limited (Javelin or Company) of a placement of 1,960,000,000 shares at an issue price of A$0.001 per share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise a total of A$1,960,000 (Placement), the Board of Javelin is now pleased to offer eligible shareholders an opportunity to share in the ongoing progress of your Company by subscribing for up to $10,000 in new Javelin shares, with no brokerage costs, through a Share Purchase Plan (SPP). This SPP allows eligible shareholders to participate at the same price as the Placement, being A$0.001 per share.
The Company intends to raise up to A$500,000 from the SPP (being 500,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares, representing 7.5% of the current issued capital of the Company). However, the Company reserves its absolute discretion regarding the final amount to be raised under the SPP. If the Company receives applications under the SPP for more than the amount of A$500,000, the Company reserves the right to either scale back or accept oversubscriptions. The Directors of Javelin intend to take up all or part of their allocation under the SPP.
The objective of the SPP is to raise funds to continue the Company's exploration activities on its Coogee, Mt Ida and Bonaparte Projects during 2022.
The Offer
The SPP is offered to all shareholders recorded on the Company's share register at 5pm (WST) on 4 February 2022 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.
It provides shareholders with an opportunity to buy a parcel of new shares in the Company with no brokerage or commission costs, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, up to a maximum value of $10,000.
The issue price of each share under the SPP is A$0.001 which is the same price as shares offered under the Placement. The issue price represents a 50% discount to the closing price of the Company's shares on ASX on the last day on which the Company's shares traded prior to the announcement of the SPP (being A$0.002 per share on 2 February 2022).
The market price of shares in the Company may rise or fall between the date of this offer and the date that new shares are issued to you under the SPP. This means that the issue price you pay for the shares may be greater than or less than the market price of the shares at the date of issue of the shares under the SPP.
The issue of shares pursuant to the SPP is subject to shareholder approval being sought at a General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26 April 2022. In the event that shareholder approval is not obtained the Company may either:
Cancel the SPP and refund all application monies.
Proceed with the SPP to the extent of the Company's available placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
Participation in the SPP is optional and your right to participate is not transferable. The offer to participate in the SPP closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 22 April 2022. The Company reserves the right to close the SPP early, in its sole and absolute discretion, by making an announcement to the ASX. Accordingly, the Company encourages shareholders who wish to participate in the SPP to act promptly in submitting their application forms and remitting their application monies.
Full details on the SPP and how to participate are contained in the documents attached. To apply for a parcel of shares please read these documents carefully and follow the instructions on the enclosed personalised application form.
Your continuing support as a shareholder of Javelin is appreciated.
Yours sincerely
Scott Mison
Company Secretary
THE OFFER AT A GLANCE
Key Dates*
Date
Details
4 February 2022
Record Date 5.00pm (WST)
The date on which the Company determined eligible shareholders.
25 March 2022
Opening Date
The date the SPP opens.
22 April 2022
Closing Date
The date on which the SPP closes.
Applications and payments (including BPAY) must be received by 5.00pm
(WST).
29 April 2022
Issue Date
The date shares are issued and any scaleback of the shares to be issued
under the SPP is announced.
2 May 2022
Despatch Date
The date on which holding statements are sent to shareholders.
3 May 2022
Share Trading Date
The date on which it is expected that shares will commence trading on
the ASX.
*The Company has the discretion and reserves the right to alter key dates, including closing the SPP early.
Offer Details
Item
Detail
Issue Price
A$0.001 per share, which is the same price as shares offered under the
Placement. The issue price represents a 50% discount to the closing
price of the Company's shares on ASX on the last day on which trading
in the Company's shares occurred prior to the announcement of the
SPP.
Minimum Application
The minimum application amount is A$2,000 (2,000,0000 shares).
Amount
Maximum Application
The maximum application amount is A$10,000 (10,000,000 shares).
Amount
Permitted Application
Each shareholder is entitled to purchase share parcels valued at any one
Amounts
of A$2,000 (2,000,000 shares), A$5,000 (5,000,000 shares) or A$10,000
(10,000,000 shares).
Questions and Answers
1 What is the Share Purchase Plan?
The Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is an opportunity for eligible shareholders to purchase additional ordinary shares in the Company up to a maximum of A$10,000 (10,000,000 shares) at a discount to the market price without brokerage and commission costs.
All shares issued to you under the SPP will rank equally with your existing shares and will carry the same voting rights and other entitlements.
2 Who is eligible to participate in the SPP?
Participation in the SPP is open to each person registered as a holder of ordinary shares in the Company on the Record Date, who has an address in Australia or New Zealand.
3 What is the Issue Price of the Shares?
The issue price of each share issued under the SPP is A$0.001 which is the same price as shares offered under the recent Placement. The issue price represents a 50% discount to the closing price of the Company's shares on ASX on the last day on which trading in the Company's shares occurred prior to the announcement of the SPP.
The market price of shares in the Company may rise or fall between the date of this offer and the date that shares are issued to you under the SPP. This means that the issue price you pay for the shares may be greater than or less than the market price of the shares at the date of issue of the shares under the SPP.
4 How many Shares can I apply for under the SPP?
Regardless of the shares you currently own, you are entitled to apply for a parcel of shares in the Company valued at A$2,000 (2,000,000 shares), A$5,000 (5,000,000 shares) or A$10,000 (10,000,000 shares). You may only apply for one of these parcels.
If you hold shares in more than one capacity (for example you are both a joint holder and a sole holder), the maximum amount you can apply for under the SPP in all capacities is A$10,000 (10,000,000 shares).
By applying to purchase shares under the SPP, you will have agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the SPP as set out in this offer document.
5 How do I apply for Shares under the SPP?
If you wish to participate in the SPP, please make a BPAY® payment according to the instructions set out on the enclosed personalised Application Form using the BPAY® Biller Code and Customer Reference Number shown therein. Payments via BPAY® can only be made by a holder of an account with an Australian financial institution that supports BPAY® transactions.
The reference number shown on each Application Form (Reference Number) is used to identify your holding. If you have multiple holdings, you will have multiple Reference Numbers. You must use the Reference Number to pay for each holding separately. Failure to do so may result in an underpayment.
You do not need to submit the Application Form but are taken to have made the certification and any declarations on that Application Form by making a BPAY® payment.
It is your responsibility to ensure that your BPAY® payment is received by the Company's share registry by no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 22 April 2022. You should be aware that your financial institution may implement earlier cut‐off times with regards to electronic payment and you should therefore take this into consideration when allowing adequate time for making payment.
You will not be able to withdraw or revoke your application once the BPAY® payment is received.
6 How long is the SPP offer open for?
The SPP opens on 25 March 2022 and is expected to close on 22 April 2022.
If you wish to participate you should ensure that your BPAY® payment is received as soon as possible and by no later than 5pm (WST) on 22 April 2022.
7 Do I have to participate in the SPP?
Participation in the SPP is voluntary.
Before you apply for shares we recommend you seek independent financial advice from your professional advisor or stockbroker.
8 Further assistance
If you have any questions in relation to the SPP please contact your professional advisor or stockbroker.
If you require information on how to complete the application form, please contact the Company Secretary, Scott Mison, on scott@javelinminerals.com.au.
