Javelin Minerals : Security Purchase Plan

25 March 2022

Dear Shareholder

INVITATION TO PARTICIPATE IN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Following the recent announcement by Javelin Minerals Limited (Javelin or Company) of a placement of 1,960,000,000 shares at an issue price of A$0.001 per share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise a total of A$1,960,000 (Placement), the Board of Javelin is now pleased to offer eligible shareholders an opportunity to share in the ongoing progress of your Company by subscribing for up to $10,000 in new Javelin shares, with no brokerage costs, through a Share Purchase Plan (SPP). This SPP allows eligible shareholders to participate at the same price as the Placement, being A$0.001 per share.

The Company intends to raise up to A$500,000 from the SPP (being 500,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares, representing 7.5% of the current issued capital of the Company). However, the Company reserves its absolute discretion regarding the final amount to be raised under the SPP. If the Company receives applications under the SPP for more than the amount of A$500,000, the Company reserves the right to either scale back or accept oversubscriptions. The Directors of Javelin intend to take up all or part of their allocation under the SPP.

The objective of the SPP is to raise funds to continue the Company's exploration activities on its Coogee, Mt Ida and Bonaparte Projects during 2022.

The Offer

The SPP is offered to all shareholders recorded on the Company's share register at 5pm (WST) on 4 February 2022 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.

It provides shareholders with an opportunity to buy a parcel of new shares in the Company with no brokerage or commission costs, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, up to a maximum value of $10,000.

The issue price of each share under the SPP is A$0.001 which is the same price as shares offered under the Placement. The issue price represents a 50% discount to the closing price of the Company's shares on ASX on the last day on which the Company's shares traded prior to the announcement of the SPP (being A$0.002 per share on 2 February 2022).

The market price of shares in the Company may rise or fall between the date of this offer and the date that new shares are issued to you under the SPP. This means that the issue price you pay for the shares may be greater than or less than the market price of the shares at the date of issue of the shares under the SPP.