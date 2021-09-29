Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

JAWALA INC.

(Incorporated in Labuan on 8 August 2017)

(Company Registration No. LL13922)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2021

This announcement has been prepared by Jawala Inc. (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

Background

The Company was incorporated in Labuan on 8 August 2017 in Labuan, Malaysia under the Labuan Companies Act as a company limited by shares under the name "Jawala Inc.".

The Company is a forest resource company based in Malaysia with a focus on industrial tree plantations situated in Sabah. The Company's main business is the management of forestry resources, and the planting and extraction of timber. The Company with its subsidiary corporation (the "Group") focus on the cultivation of industrial tree plantations through the implementation of sustainable forest management practices.

