Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results
09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
JAWALA INC.
(Incorporated in Labuan on 8 August 2017)
(Company Registration No. LL13922)
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2021
This announcement has been prepared by Jawala Inc. (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lance Tan, Senior Vice President, at 8 Anthony Road, #01- 01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.
Background
The Company was incorporated in Labuan on 8 August 2017 in Labuan, Malaysia under the Labuan Companies Act as a company limited by shares under the name "Jawala Inc.".
The Company is a forest resource company based in Malaysia with a focus on industrial tree plantations situated in Sabah. The Company's main business is the management of forestry resources, and the planting and extraction of timber. The Company with its subsidiary corporation (the "Group") focus on the cultivation of industrial tree plantations through the implementation of sustainable forest management practices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
A.
Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other
3
comprehensive income
B
Condensed interim statements of financial position
4
C
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
5
D
Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
6
E
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
7 - 16
F
Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7C
17 - 23
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
6 months ended
12 months ended
31 July
31 July
2021
2020
Increase/
FY2021
FY2020
Increase/
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Decrease)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Decrease)
Note
RM'000
RM'000
%
RM'000
RM'000
%
Revenue
4
17,678
1,962
801
33,659
20,712
63
Cost of sales
(8,070)
(1,073)
652
(15,610)
(9,328)
67
Gross profit
9,608
889
981
18,049
11,384
59
Other income
325
764
(57)
695
1,203
(42)
Expenses
- Distribution
(823)
(49)
1,580
(1,106)
(896)
23
- Administrative
(3,963)
(3,334)
19
(6,868)
(6,400)
7
- Finance
(23)
(51)
(55)
(102)
(105)
(3)
Profit/(loss)
before tax
6
5,124
(1,781)
NM
10,668
5,186
106
Income tax
expense
7
(1,361)
(147)
826
(2,752)
(1,706)
61
Total
comprehensive
income/(loss),
representing net
profit/(loss)
3,763
(1,928)
NM
7,916
3,480
127
Total
comprehensive
income/(loss)
and net
profit/(loss)
attributable to:
Equity holders of
the Company
2,502
(1,487)
NM
5,341
2,203
142
Non-controlling
interests
1,261
(441)
NM
2,575
1,277
102
3,763
(1,928)
NM
7,916
3,480
127
Profit/(loss) per
share attributable
to owners of the
Company (RM)
0.02
(0.01)
0.05
0.02
B. CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31 July 2021
31 July
31 July 2021
31 July
Note
(Unaudited)
2020
(Unaudited)
2020
RM'000
(Audited)
RM'000
(Audited)
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8
33,965
30,711
6,093
8,185
Trade and other receivables
9
8,672
2,204
8,402
5,295
Income tax recoverable
685
1,413
-
-
Inventories
874
66
-
-
Total current assets
44,196
34,394
14,495
13,480
Non-current assets
Other receivables
9
1,180
878
-
-
Investment in subsidiary
-
-
2,350
2,350
Property, plant and equipment
10
2,515
2,146
-
-
Right-of-use assets
1,036
1,169
-
-
Biological assets
11
8,656
5,619
-
-
Intangible assets
12
470
475
-
-
Total non-current assets
13,857
10,287
2,350
2,350
Total assets
58,053
44,681
16,845
15,830
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
3,494
1,187
371
581
Borrowings
14
165
146
-
-
Total current liabilities
3,659
1,333
371
581
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
14
4,358
1,212
-
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,253
1,463
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
6,611
2,675
-
-
Total liabilities
10,270
4,008
371
581
Net assets
47,783
40,673
16,474
15,249
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable
to equity holders of the
Company
Share capital
15
15,207
15,207
15,207
15,207
Retained profits
16
22,469
17,128
1,267
42
37,676
32,335
16,474
15,249
Non-controlling interests
10,107
8,338
-
-
Total equity
47,783
40,673
16,474
15,249
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITYGroup
Non-
Share
Retained
Total
controlling
Total
capital
profits
interest
equity
FY2021 (Unaudited)
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 August 2020
15,207
17,128
32,335
8,338
40,673
Total comprehensive
income for the financial
year
-
5,341
5,341
2,575
7,916
Dividend declared
17
-
-
-
(806)
(806)
At 31 July 2021
15,207
22,469
37,676
10,107
47,783
FY2020 (Audited)
At 1 August 2019
15,207
16,394
31,601
7,370
38,971
Total comprehensive
income for the financial
year
-
2,203
2,203
1,277
3,480
Dividend declared
17
-
(1,469)
(1,469)
(309)
(1,778)
At 31 July 2020
15,207
17,128
32,335
8,338
40,673
Company
Share
Retained
capital
profits
Total
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
FY2021 (Unaudited)
At 1 August 2020
15,207
42
15,249
Total comprehensive income
for
1,225
the financial year
-
1,225
At 31 July 2021
15,207
1,267
16,474
Note
FY2020 (Audited)
At 1 August 2019
Total comprehensive loss for
the financial year
Dividend paid
17
At 31 July 2020
Share
Retained
capital
profits
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
15,207
1,546
16,753
-
(35)
(35)
-
(1,469)
(1,469)
15,207
42
15,249
