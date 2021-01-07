Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Jaxon Mining Inc.    JAX   CA47200C1023

JAXON MINING INC.

(JAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on JAXON Mining Inc.

01/07/2021 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on JAXON Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF). The initial report is titled, "JAXON Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) - Junior Targeting Large-Scale Polymetallic Porphyry Deposits in Top Jurisdiction."

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

JAXON Mining Inc. is a polymetallic metals explorer with a focus on projects in British Columbia. Its Hazelton Project is in the Skeena Arch, which has a history of past-producing high-grade silver deposits and copper porphyry deposits. JAXON Mining intends to pursue a two-phased drill campaign in 2021, with total planned drilling of up to 12,000 meters.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information or to receive a copy of the report, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in JAXON Mining Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71579


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about JAXON MINING INC.
10:45aCouloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Covera..
NE
2020Jaxon Completes Aeromagnetic Survey, Further Refines Drill Targets and Expand..
NE
2020Jaxon Announces 2020 AGM Results
NE
2020JAXON MINING : Soil Sample Assays Confirm Three Previously Delineated Ag-Au-Cu P..
AQ
2020Jaxon Soil Sample Assays Confirm Three Previously Delineated Ag-Au-Cu Polymet..
NE
2020JAXON MINING : Netalzul Mountain October Channel Sampling Confirms More High-Gra..
AQ
2020Netalzul Mountain October Channel Sampling Confirms More High-Grade Silver Po..
NE
2020JAXON MINING : Defines Three Strong Cu/Zn/Pb/Mo/As Anomalies at Netalzul Mountai..
AQ
2020Jaxon Defines Three Strong Cu/Zn/Pb/Mo/As Anomalies at Netalzul Mountain, Rel..
NE
2020JAXON MINING : Confirms Additional High-Grade Silver Polymetallic Mineralization..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,01 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net cash 2020 1,79 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,56 M 5,95 M 5,94 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JAXON MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Jaxon Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John King Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Ting Guo President, Director & Chief Geologist
Alain Voisin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Laurence Gilbert Stephenson Independent Director
James P. Lavigne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAXON MINING INC.8.33%6
BHP GROUP4.20%163 769
RIO TINTO PLC11.79%136 872
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.69%46 190
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.01%36 078
FRESNILLO PLC10.40%12 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ