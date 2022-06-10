Log in
    JAX   CA47200C1023

JAXON MINING INC.

(JAX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:31 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
Jaxon Mining Exhibiting at Booth 2919, PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto, June 13-15

06/10/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Visit Jaxon Mining (TSXV: JAX) at Booth #2919 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

Attendees can also participate from anywhere in the world at the online PDAC Convention from Tuesday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

About Jaxon Mining

Rich in large-scale geological targets/assets, Jaxon has seven porphyry system targets on its 100% controlled Hazelton property, an interconnected network of concessions spanning 723 km2 in the Skeena Arch in northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Skeena Arch is an exceptionally orogenic and metallogenic setting, geochronologically suitable to host preserved porphyries.Jaxon pursues the discoveries of deeper, under cover, commercial scale and grade Cu, Au, Ag, polymetallic porphyry epithermal systems associated with distal mineralized, propylitically altered zones nearer to surface. Jaxon's team is made up of experienced model-driven explorationists. Geochemical, geophysical and structural data is collected and integrated to generate 3D models to assist in the visualization and projection of the location of targeted porphyry systems.Netalzul Mt is Jaxon's most advanced target, the priority of seven identified porphyry epithermal system targets at Hazelton. Red Springs is the second target being prepared for drill testing. The five other targets are in various advancing stages of exploration.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Jaxon Mining
John Burns
(604) 424-4488
info@jaxonmining.com
www.jaxonmining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,96 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,83 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John King Burns Chairman
Ying Ting Guo President, Director & Chief Geologist
Alain Voisin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Laurence Gilbert Stephenson Independent Director
James P. Lavigne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAXON MINING INC.-33.33%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.42%173 027
RIO TINTO PLC20.48%126 832
GLENCORE PLC42.21%88 030
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.46%61 045
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)55.41%40 085