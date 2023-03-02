Advanced search
    JAX   CA47200C1023

JAXON MINING INC.

(JAX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:55:01 2023-03-02 pm EST
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
2022Jaxon Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022
CI
2022Jaxon to Advance High-Grade Antimony Discoveries at Hazelton
AQ
2022Jaxon Mining Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.1725 million in funding
CI
Jaxon Mining Inc. Exhibiting at Booth 2704, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

03/02/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Visit Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) at Booth #2704 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon pursues the discoveries of deeper, under cover, commercial scale and grade Cu, Au, Ag, polymetallic porphyry epithermal systems. Jaxon has seven large-scale porphyry system targets on its 100% controlled Hazelton property, an interconnected network of concessions spanning ~700 km2 in the Skeena Arch in northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s flagship projects Netalzul Mountain and Red Springs are drill ready. The Kispiox Mountain and Blunt Mountain projects both host extensive and high-grade occurrences of antimony, a strategic and critical metal as designated by the governments of Canada and United States.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Jaxon Mining Inc.
John Burns
604-424-4488
info@jaxonmining.com
www.jaxonmining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,96 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,88 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,3%
Managers and Directors
John King Burns Chairman
Ying Ting Guo President, Director & Chief Geologist
Alain Voisin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Laurence Gilbert Stephenson Independent Director
James P. Lavigne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAXON MINING INC.0.00%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.29%158 247
RIO TINTO PLC3.00%119 712
GLENCORE PLC-7.15%77 619
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.93%43 491
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.47%41 909