Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jaxon Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAX   CA47200C1023

JAXON MINING INC.

(JAX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/13 03:10:54 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
03/11Jaxon Samples up to 29.69% Antimony at Kispiox Mountain
AQ
03/10Jaxon Mining Inc. Announces Results from the 2021 Soil and Rock Sampling Program At the Kispiox Mountain Project on the Hazelton Property
CI
02/22Jaxon Mining Acquires Three New Claims to Extend the Hazelton Property to 723 Km2
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jaxon Mining Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

05/16/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #1035 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Jaxon Mining Inc.
John Burns
604-424-4488
info@jaxonmining.com
www.jaxonmining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about JAXON MINING INC.
03/11Jaxon Samples up to 29.69% Antimony at Kispiox Mountain
AQ
03/10Jaxon Mining Inc. Announces Results from the 2021 Soil and Rock Sampling Program At the..
CI
02/22Jaxon Mining Acquires Three New Claims to Extend the Hazelton Property to 723 Km2
CI
02/22Jaxon Mining's Deeper Porphyry Targets at Netalzul Mountain Confirmed by Fathom Geophys..
CI
01/26Jaxon Mining Up 12.5% After Reporting Results of Soil, Rock Sampling Program at Blunt M..
MT
01/26Jaxon Mining Inc Releases the Results of the 2021 Soil and Rock Sampling Program Conduc..
CI
01/20Jaxon applies mdru's porphyry index to netalzul mt porphyry system target and extends g..
AQ
01/19Jaxon Mining Inc. Announces Extension of Soil and Rock Sampling Program at the Netalzul..
CI
01/05Jaxon's 2021 ip and mt survey results vector in on netalzul mt porphyry system
AQ
01/04Jaxon Mining Inc. Announces Preliminary Summary Report on Results of the Dc Resistivity..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,23 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2021 0,30 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,83 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JAXON MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Jaxon Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John King Burns Chairman
Ying Ting Guo President, Director & Chief Geologist
Alain Voisin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Laurence Gilbert Stephenson Independent Director
James P. Lavigne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAXON MINING INC.-33.33%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.46%160 522
RIO TINTO PLC8.75%108 351
GLENCORE PLC23.04%73 692
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.57%49 090
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.71%40 614