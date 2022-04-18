Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Jay Mart Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMART   TH1007010008

JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JMART)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
63.25 THB   +3.69%
63.25 THB   +3.69%
JAY MART PUBLIC : Right adjustment of JMAR01P2205X
PU
JAY MART PUBLIC : Right adjustment of JMAR01P2207X
PU
JAY MART PUBLIC : Right adjustment of JMAR01C2204A
PU
Jay Mart Public : Right adjustment of JMAR01P2207X

04/18/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 18:27:09
Headline
Right adjustment of JMAR01P2207X
Symbol
JMAR01P2207X
Source
BLS
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : JMAR01P2207X
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE PUT WARRANTS ON JAY MART 
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY BUALUANG SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST
 TRADING IN JULY 2022 # X
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 34.50
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 33.913
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 3.72364 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 3.66032 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.27320
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 19-Apr-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Bannarong Pichyakorn
Information
Position                                 : Senior Managing Director of Sales & 
Trading Business

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Jay Mart pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 12:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 991 M 475 M 475 M
Net income 2022 1 628 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,0x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 89 451 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jay Mart Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 63,25 THB
Average target price 54,00 THB
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Sukumvitaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ladda Waruntarakul CFO, Secretary & Head-Accounting
Pisnu Pong-acha Chairman
Natcha Nititsopon Chief Information Technology Officer
Manee Soonthornvatin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.00%2 659
BEST BUY CO., INC.-7.64%21 135
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.88%5 111
JB HI-FI LIMITED5.57%4 139
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-0.74%2 061
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.79%1 938